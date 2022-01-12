Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello my fellow NXT viewers! We've made it to Tuesday once again, and as such it's time for another episode of WWE NXT. I'm Jeremy Thomas, here with you as always, and tonight we have AJ Styles taking on Grayson Waller in a match that has been built up on both NXT and Raw. Plus, Pete Dunne will face Tony D'Angelo in a Crowbar on a Pole Match (yup), Santos and Xyon Quinn battle for the heart of Elektra Lopez, Solo Sikoa seeks revenge against Boa and more. It should be a fun episode, so let's strap in and hope there's a lack of Lashing Out on tonight's show.

Anyway, we're gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let's hop right in.

* We kick off with a recap of Bron Breakker winning the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa in a music video-style format, complete with nameplate change on the title.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center, and we’re welcoming the new NXT Champion to the ring. Bron comes out with the title looking good around his waist. Breakker gets a mic and waits for the “You Deserve It” chants to stop. He tells Ciampa “Thank you” and calls him an unbelievable athlete and great performer, but most importantly an outstanding human being. He says after the match he stood up and said “Congratulations kid, it’s your time” before paying respects to Bron’s father. He says he has big shoes to fill but is ready for this. And he loves that NXT doesn’t have bye weeks, people have to be ready week after week. He issues an open challenge but says every day he’s already trained, and if people are watching film he’s already watched it. He’s NXT Champion and he’ll prove why he earned it each and every week.

Bron tosses the mic and walks out, posing with the title — and here comes Legado del Fantasma! (Without Elektra Lopez.) Santos and Bron share a moment before heading to the ring for the Battle For Elektra.

Battle For Elektra

Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn

Quinn attacks to start the match and he starts battering Santos around the ring. He throws Escobar back in the corner and lays in with an elbow to the back of the head. Santos pushes Xyon back but gets clotheelined down. Elektra watches from above as Xyon throws Escobar into the corner and headbutts him.

Quinn picks Esobar up and Snake-Eyeses him into the turnbuckle, sending him to the mat, and locks in a chinlock before running Santos’ face against the ropes. He drives his shoulder into Santos’ gut and sends him sprawling into the near corner, then flings him across the ring! And we’re on PIP break.

Xyon was battering Santos on the outside during the break until Joauin Wilde came over and caused a distraction, allowing Escobar to take Quinn out. They’re back in the ring now and Esobar’s been working the legs, and has him in an elevated kneebar. He falls to the mat and kicks at the knee, the lets the hold go and comes off the ropes to take out the knee. Cover for two.

Elektra is now at ringside as Santos kicks and stomps on the knee. He talks some trash and knocks Quinn back, then picks him up and puts him in the corner, setting the knee up. Santos backs up and runs in for a front dropkick to the knee. Escobar picks Quinn up, setting him in the corner, and hits a slap and an enzuigiri. He backs up, prepares, and charges in BUT GETS RUN OVER.

Quinn batters Escobar and knocks him down, then splashes him as he gets up before flinging him across the ring. Santos up on Quinn’s shoulders and Mendoza distracts the referee. Quinn goes after him and gets run over by Escobar, knocking him out of the ring. Escobar picks Quinn up but Elektra stares at him and distracts him — Quinn runs him over! Quinn is distracted by Lopez, but he has the presence of mind to turn and deck Esobar as he runs the ropes and goes for a dive. Lopez makes seductive eyes at Quin, who turns around and GETS LOW BLOW KICKED! Quinn rolled in by Wilde, Phantom Driver, that’s it.

Winner: Santos Escobar (10:37)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Good match. There was some fuckery at the end but that was a given. Quinn looked really good other than being fooled, and the match was a solid starter for the show.

* Tony D’Angelo says there’s 16 ways to use a crowbar and tonight he’s only going to need three. He tried to be nice and only broke Pete Dunne’s hand, but tonight it’s the end. He says Dunne is like his dog — tonight, Tony D is in charge.

* We get a recap of Grayson Waller trying to get attack AJ Styles last night which backfired. They do battle tonight.

* We get a highlight vignette of Cameron Grimes, recapping last week’s video where he teased chasing gold. He’s in action next.

* In a vignette, Mandy Rose is celebrating her NXT Women’s Championship defense by doing a photo shoot by the pool. She says she arrived in style at New Year’s Evil and left with her title. She makes the NXT Women’s Championship look hot and that NXT 2.0 is all about Mandy. “So keep watching, keep staring. I know you will!”