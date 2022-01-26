Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello my feellow NXT viewers! It’s Tuesday, and thus we prepare for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as ever, and tonight we have a bit of everything set for the card. We’ll see Kay Lee Ray team up with Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta against Toxic Attraction, a No DQ Falls Count Anywhere match between Solo Sikoa and Boa, Cameron Grimes battling Tony D’Angelo for an NXT North American Championship match, more bouts in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and more! There’s a lot going on tonight, and hopefully it’ll be a fun show.

Over here in Thomasland, I’ve been busy with my Movies Year In Review. You can check out my columns looking at the Worst Movies of 2021 here and here. I’ve also been working on my Best Of lists with the first possibly going up tonight. In the meantime, I’ve been rushing to catch some last minute films for 2021 including The Boy Behind The Door which is a fantastically intense thriller; Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, which made my Worst Of list; Licorice Pizza, which I loved the performances for but was left disappointingly cold by the story; Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story which I adored as much as the original (one of my favorite musicals); and finally Nightmare Alley, which I was paradoxically in love with and disappointed by.

Outside of my flurry of movie watching, I also caught the first four episodes of Peacemaker which is exactly what I hoped it would be. Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and the MSK are getting hyped up for their Dusty Classic match. Carter says they know what it takes to get to the top thanks to their shaman Riddle. Wes Lee nearly touches the cup, but Carter says bad things happen when you do that. And just like that, it’s time for the match.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match

MSK vs. Jacket Time

Kushida is starting with Carter and they do some counter wrestling to start before Kushida gets a wristlock. Carter flips out and armdrags Kushida, who then catches a kick but gets tripped and Lee tags in. They send Kushida into the corner and schoolboy him, Lee goes for a dive into an awkward pin for two.

Kushida manages to tag in Jiro and he takes Lee down, but they end up exchanging acrobatics until Jiro mocks Lee and gets hit with a dropklick. Jiro catches a kick and decks Lee, taking over with shots to the head. Kushida tagged in, Jiro and Kushida with strikes off the ropes and a double bulldog. KUshida works the arm and tags in Jiro, who chops the arm several times. Irish whip but Lee turns it into a forarm, tag to Carter, enzuigiri from Lee and Bronco Buster! Cover gets two, broken up by Kushida.

Carter with a rear chinlock on Jiro, Jiro back to his feet and fights out of it. He catches a kick, shoves Carter into Lee on the apron and hits a big shot sending Carter to the outside. He goes to dive but gets caught by Carter and nailed with an enzuigiri from Lee, and we’re into PIP break.

We’re back with Jacket Time in control, but Lee manages to take out Jiro and tag in Carter who is on fire. Irish whip countered by Jiro, but Carter takes him out by countering a dive and hits a German suplex followed by a leg sweep, kick, and standing Shooting Star Press for two.

Lee tags in now, he goes to leap up on the ropes but Jiro shoves Carter into him. He catches Lee and hits a drop piledriver of sorts for a nearfall. Kushida tagged in, Lee double armdragged into a double dropkick and kicks from both sides for a two-count, with Carter breaking it up. Kushida throws Carter out and tags in Jiro, who goes up top: but Lee counters and shoves Kushida into Jiro! Jiro recovers and goes for the sento, but Lee moves. Tag to Carter and Kushida, Carter with a high kick and Hot Fire Flame — countered by Kushida! Hoverboard lock by Kushida but Carter drives him into the corner, Lee tags in and hits a Doomsday Device for three.

Winner: MSK (11:42)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Disappointingly sloppy from these two teams, with a few very visible botches. It was appropriately fast paced and had some good moments, but I kind of expected more.

After the match, MSK offer the handshake and Jacket Time accept. It turns into a group hug.

* Zoey Stark is backstage reminding Io that she made her debut in the Dusty Cup, but says she won’t be ready in time so Io needs to find a new partner. She says Io’s done everything she needs to do, but Io says she doesn’t want a new partner. Zoey thinks it’s because Io likes her and Io protests. Tiffany Stratton comes in, mocks Zoey’s clothing and says she’s going to beat Io tonight. She leaves and Io goes on a rant in Japanese.

* As MSK are still celebrating next to the cup, Legado del Fantasma come out. We hear from Santos Escobar next.

* We get a quick promo from Cameron Grimes talking about his match with Tony D’Angelo tonight where he says he’s the tougher guy and will be heading to Vengeance Day to face Carmelo Hayes for the North American Title.

* Moments ago: Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes, and Ally Jayye showed up.

* Legado is in the ring, and Santos has the mic. He says each and every week, ever since Bron Breakker showed his hideous face in NXT, every superstar says the same thing. They go for the low-hanging fruit and mock him for his father, uncle, and family’s poor match skills. And then when the jokes are done, they say how special Bron will and will be a huge star some day — or have the nerve to say he’s a huge star now.

Santos won’t do that as he prides himself on being real, a trait passed down from his father. He says they come from similar backgrounds and that’s why Bron doesn’t scare or impress him. He says he doesn’t like Bron — in fact, he despises him and how he’s been given all these opportunities. Most of all, that Bron won the NXT Championship more than him. He says Bron make shim sick —

AND HERE COMES BRON! Bron comes down and says let’s get to it! He thinks Santos is a great superstar, but is insecure. He needs Legado. And they have a similar upbringing, but his family told him to handle things head on, while Santos’ family–

Santos tries to cut him off and Bron shuts him down. He says issue the challenge and he’ll accept. Santos says things are done on his time. And when he’s ready, Bron will know. He waves and turns to exit, Elektra goes, and Legado attacks. Bron takes out Mendoza and has some issues clotheslining him over the ropes, but they get there. Breakker and Santos jaw at each other to close.

* Boa talks about impending doom and says the powers are uncontrollable. We get a montage of Boa’s transformation and attacks to Solo Sikoa, and Solo being burned by the fireball. We then see Solo’s burn scars from last week and he talks about not caring where it goes; he has his battle paint. That match is next.