Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and if you’re feeeling warm it’s because it’s time for the HEATWAVE! Okay, I have that joke out of my system, I promise. Fuck climate change. Anyway, tonight we have a busy show as Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose defend their championships, Roxanne Perez takes on her nemesis Cora Jade, Carmelo Hayes tries to fend off a challenge to his North American Championship from Giovanni Vinci and more! It’s a big show and a big chance for NXT to deliver, and honestly I’m quite hopeful.

Here at Thomas HQ, I’ve been on a movie binge. I watched the horror drama When I Consume You and the horror prequel Orphan: First Kill, both of which I reviewed for the site as you can check out at the links. I also watched A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies which was a really fun mystery thriller/satire if you can get past the unlikable characters, as well as Bullet Train which is too long for its own good but a lot of fun. I also checked out Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe on Paramount+ which was exactly what you would expect (and I enjoyed). Finally, I rewatched the Night of the Living Dead making-of documentary Birth of the Living Dead on Shudder and did a revisit of the stellar and criminally-underrated sci-fi horror film Event Horizon, which remains Paul W.S. Anderson’s best film by a country mile.

I also watched some TV but I’m doing this up a little later than usual and we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight anyway, so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry's daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who's done so thus far.

* We start off with a opening video hyping tonight’s show and previewing the matches: Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar, Roxy vs. Cora, Mandy vs. Zoey, and Bron vs. JD. So crack open an ice cold beverage, sit back, relax, and enjoy a show too hot to handle!

* And we’re starting off with Vinci vs. Hayes!

NXT North American Championship Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Giovanni Vinci

Lockup to start, Vinci with a waistlock and toss. They lock back up, Vinci into a headlock, shot into the ropes and Hayes leaps and trips Vincy up. He locks in a headlock, Vinci punches out but is shot into the ropes and runs Melo over. Cover for one, Vinci pushes Hayes into the corner but Hayes reverses for a chop. Hayes into the corner again, he floats over but Vinci catches him, they trade counters until Melo with a springboard forearm for two.

Chops by Melo, Vinci blocks a shot and hits his own chop. Vinci off the ropes into a springboard crossbody on Melo! Melo in the corner and Vinci chops him, then moves him around to two other corners for the same. Melo is down and Vinci picks him up, Melo fights back and they trade shots. Melo with a throat thrust, into the ropes and a double clothesline as we go to PIP break.

We’re back with Vinci throwing Melo into the ropes for a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker to stop Melo’s momentum. He sends Melo into the ropes, Melo comes off with a springboard crossbody, caught by Vinci into a senton and a springboard splash off the second rope for two. Melo up and he rolls Vinci up for two, Vinci goes for a springboard and Melo trips him, hitting the springboard Rocker Dropper for a near-fall.

Melo rolls Vinci up for two and then hits an immediate superkick. He goes up top, goes for a Blockbuster, Vinci catches him (and nearly drops him) before hitting a brainbuster for a nearfall. They trade reversals, Melo with a suplex cutter for two! Melo looking in shock from that kick-out.

Melo goes up to the second rope and leaps off, Vinci ducks under and sends Melo to the outside. Vinci leaps up to the top and DIVES onto Melo and Trick! He rolls Melo in and springboards into a hell of a moonsault, cover but Trick gets Melo’s foot on the ropes! Melo takes over thanks to a distraction from Trick but Vinci turns him inside out with a clothesline, goes for a powerbomb but Trick is in the way and gets Melo powerbombed ONTO him! Trick eats a powerbomb, Vinci goes for the powerbomb but Melo turns it into a rana with a pin!

Winner: Carmelo Hayes (11:55)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: We had one very notable botch, but the finish more than made up for that. Vinci needs to get a little better on his aerial stuff but all in all this was a good match with a VERY hot finish.

* Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne arrive in the parking lot. They walk up to Bron Breakker and Mandy says he has an uphill battle tonight. Bron says Mandy does too, and Mandy says they’ll see who keeps their title tonight.

* We get a recap of Julius Creed talking about addressing the video of the eight-man tag match on tonight’s show, and Diamond Mine are walking to the ring. They’re next.

* We get a vignette with Von Wagner and Robert Stone where Stone says Von is a freak of nature who put Solo Sikoa out of action and could end up on an NFL preseason team. Von says it doesn’t matter if he’s internet-famous of popular, no one who’s weaker will survive in his jungle.

* And here comes Diamond Mine! Julius says he and his brother got the opportunity of a lifetime to learn from Roderick Strong, and they jumped at it. They dedicated every fiber of their being to winning the Dusty Classic and titles for Diamond Mine. He says they’ve beat themselves up all for this, but notes that recently it was brought to his attention that someone’s trying to destroy Diamond Mine. ANd he wants to call that person out: Roderick Strong!

Strong says are you kidding me? He says he started Diamond Mine and brought them in because they had endless potential and just needed some guidance. He notes that they’re Tag Team Champions and says it with pride: they’re one of the best tag teams in WWE and he’d run them against the Usos any week.

Juilius says that’s great and the Usos can get it, but they’re not just the future; they’re the now. He says Roddy can say what he wants to his face but he’s going to betray them. Brutus says he has Julius’ back, and Roddy says to choose his next words closely.

Julius shows the tap and reveals how Roddy accidentally hit Julius with a knee. He notes that Tony tapping the mat was a signal. Roddy says it’s not true and Tony D is a scumbag but it wasn’t anything to him. Roddy says let’s lay the cards out and says since May he’s had something against him — and Gallus attacks! Gallus lays out the Creeds and Damon Kemp, then attacks Strong! They destroy all four of them and then reveal their logo on their shirts.

So no resolution to the Diamond Mine thing then? Okay then. Not loving that.

* McKenzie is backstage with Roxy and says her match is next. Roxy says this is the most nervous she’s ever been for a match and her stomach has been in knots all day. She says Cora wanted this and ended their friendship, and now she has nowhere to hide.

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Perez charges in and attacks! Cora bails to the outside and gets dove on, she then does it again and goes into the ring to cover for two. Irish whip by Roxy blocked by Cora, who nails Roxy and then hits a big elbow. Cora hangs Roxy on the second rope and comes in for a slam, cover for two.

Cora throws Roxy into the corner and hits a could big elbows to the jaw, she tosses Roxy into the center of the ring and covers for two. Suplex blocked by Roxy, she floats over on the second attempt and hits a back bodydrop when Cora comes off the ropes. Diving dropkick but Cora comes back with an elbow. Cora charges at Roxy, who (mostly) gets her over the ropes to the mat. She comes off the ropes to dive through but gets hit with an elbow, and Cora with a big suplex on the outside as we go to another PIP break.