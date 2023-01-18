Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and 2023 continues to be a wild ride for professional wrestling. But that’s for the news cycle; tonight, NXT makes its way toward Vengeance Day on February 4th. Tonight’s show will see Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne address their both facing Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, while Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will speak about their steel cage NXT Championship match at the PPV. In the ring, Apollo Crews and Axiom will face Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams while Sol Ruca battles Alba Fyre. And Briggs & Jensen will seek revenge against Gallus for their attack last week. Sounds like a fun show.

Here at Thomas HQ, we’ve been busy! I counted down by top 20 worst films of the year, and you can read those here and here. I’ve also been keeping on pace with my watches for the year, some of which is still catch-up for potential inclusion for my Top 20 films of the year (coming soon!). I watched The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, a documentary on Netflix which falls short in explaining the wild story of Kai Lawrence, and then the COVID slasher Sick on Peacock which was a lot of fun (no surprise, it’s co-written by Kevin Williamson). Netflix released a new dog drama in Dog Gone, which is exactly what you would expect from a drama about a family searching for their missing dog. I hadn’t seen Addams Family Values in a while so I watched it on a lark; it’s still pretty close to perfect.

Saturday saw a trip to the movies and I saw The Whale, which is flawed but well worth it just for the performances. I also finally watched Avatar: The Way of Water, and it’s exactly what you would expect. I enjoyed it, the visuals were great, it was way too long, and parts of it lagged. All in all, a thorougly effective blockbuster though (and nothing more than that). Finally, I saw the new Gerard Butler film Plane which was modest fun and Triangle of Sadness, which starts off very strong and then loses a lot of steam in the back half.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We get a recap montage from New Year’s Evil including Jinder Mahal’s return, Dijak beating Tony D’Angelo, Toxic Attraction winning the battle royal, Gallus’ return in the tag team gauntlet match, and the “controversial” end to Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller leading to the rematch being set for Vengeance Day.

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Axiom & Apollo Crews

Trick and Axiom start off and lockup, Axiom escapes a wristlock and goes into one of his own. They do some counterwrestling, Axiom with a dropkick. Back into the lockup, Trick gets Axiom against the ropes, Axiom escapes but gets run over by Trick and decked. Axiom off the ropes, Trick pushes him up for an uppercut and Melo tags in, Axiom fights back and hits a tornado headscissors double takedown. He hits Melo with a dropkick and tags in Crews, who sends Melo into the ropes, reversed. They go to the ropes and Crews hits a dropkick, then one on Trick who comes in. Double armdrag to both men!

Hayes is able to take over though, he hits a spinning headscissors takedown. Crews fires back and sends Melo to the outside, Trick checks on him and Crews tosses Axiom onto both men as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Axiom hits an inside cradle for two. Melo and Axiom go into the ropes and clothesline each other, and are both slow to get up. Melo blocks Axiom from making the tag, but he switches around and Crews comes in to grab a charging Trick — double German suplex! Melo and Trick turn it around for back suplexes, and Crews and Axiom slide down. A bit of chaos there but Hayes ends up in control of Axiom. Trick tages in and slams Axiom into the hostile corner. He stomps away at Axiom, then tags in Melo who delivers a shot to the ribs before snapmaring Axiom into a chinlock.

Back up and Melo whips Axiom into the hostile corner, but Axiom dropkicks Trick! Crews tags in and takes over on Melo, he hits a big splash in the corner and then sends Melo into the opposite corner for another splash. Enzuigiri, then a gorilla press drop and standing moonsault. Trick breaks up the count and Axiom sends Trick to the outside. Melo goes up top for his finisher but Crews catches him and rolls him up for three.

Winner: Apollo Crews & Axiom (10:35)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: With these four, you have to expect a great match and they delivered to open the show well. Crews and Axiom winning extends the feud, which I’m not complaining too hard about because it gives them all something to do for now.

* Tony D and Stacks are walking along the bridge where Two Dimes was done away with. Stacks asks why they’re here, and Tony says the bridge represents the beginning and sometimes the end. He tosses a coin in the river and says rats get what they deserve. He says Stacks has proven himself over the past year and the Dijak thing didn’t turn out how they planned. Tony stares at Stacks, who says do what you gotta do. Tony says Stacks’ days of being a soldier are over — he’s now an underboss. Tony gives Stacks a jacket with a design that is the family crest. Tony says he’s proud of Stacks, and they walk off.

* We get a recap of the finish of the battle royal last week with Jacy ans Gigi both winning. They’re walking backstage to the ring.

* McKenzie is with Tiffany Stratton, and she interrupts McKenzie’s question before McKenzie shows a video from last night of Stratton being unable to get into her locker room. She bangs on the door and it’s Indi, who says it isn’t her locker room anymore. Tiffany says the footage is disturbing and alarming, and Indi could fit her entire wardrobe in a garbage bag. She’s going to show the women of NXT that there’s only one star in the division: her. Toodles!

* Here come Gigi and Jacy! They come out to the ring and get mics. Jacy says Gigi and her aren’t usually ones to say they told us so, BUUT…they told us so! Gigi says their prediction held true, and Jacy gives Alicia Taylor kudos for doing her job and announcing the co-winners. Jacy says the best part was watching our collective minds explode when it came down to the two of them. Everyone thought TA were going to explode, and for a hot second Jacy tried to eliminate Gigi and vice versa. But at the end of the day, they’re a team. They fight together, they even fall on the floor together. There’s no elephant in the room; there’s only them being on the same page. The Toxic Attraction Revenge Tour is rolling to Vengeance Day.

Here comes Lyra Valkyria! She says all she hears are a couple of toxic ravens crowing, and if it wasn’t for Cora she’d be heading to Vengeance Day. Jacy asks where Lyra came from, and say they’ve been champions longer than Lyra has had her wings. They tell Lyra to get to the back of the line and the back of the building.

Lyra says all she sees is two people who can’t beat Roxy alone, so they have to do it together. Jacy and Gigi attack, and here comes Roxy for the save! TA bail.

* The Creeds are working out in the back and arguing about who gets Jinder Mahal next. Ivy and Tatum walk in and Ivy says that when they were locked in they were the best tag team, and now they’re far off from where they need to be. Indus Sher has global accolades and Jinder is a former WWE Champion. She tells them to grow a set and get back to being the Creed Brothers. The ladies leave and Julius says she has a point.

* Stevie Turner appears in a segment and anaylzes last week’s battle royal.

Alba Fyre vs. Sol Ruca

Alba and Sol lock up and go into some counterwrestling, Alba takes Sol down for a two-count. Waistlock by Alba and Sol into the ropes, she goes up and over and hits Alba with a backslide for two.

Sol goes for a lockup but Alba tripes her up. Sol kips up, they go into some acrobatics and Sol with a facebuster for two. ALba back up and she slams Sol down by her hair, then stomps away at her. Shot to the head of Ruca and a front suplex drop. Kick to the chest of Sol, a second knocks her down. Alba goes for the Fyre Bomb, Sol escapes and sends ALba into the corner. She gets Alba up for a Razor’s Edge but Alba escapes, hits a superkick and beats on Sol.

Alba turns around and Isla Dawn is on the stage! Sol with the Sol Snatcher for three.

Winner: Sol Ruca (3:16)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: As good as you can get from a three-minute match. This was all about the character change in Fyre and her angle with Isla Dawn. Alba can take the loss, it does Sol some good so I won’t complain too much.

* Dijak says that Tony D’Angelo and Stacks learned what hard justice was the hard way, and Wes Lee is next. Hard justice awaits him at Vengeance Day. That match is officially announced for NXT Vengeance Day.

* Vic Joseph interview Grayson Waller and asks what’s been going through his mind. Waller says Bron has run through everyone in his path but couldn’t beat him. Bron was exactly what he thought — fast, strong, and stupid. The only reason he’s not champion is because of the ropes. He says he put Bron through it like it was nothing and a bunch of idiots failed to do their one job to fix the ring, and because of that he failed to do his job. He drove his knee straight into Bron’s forehead and isn’t sure how Bron kicked out, but he had a plan that went awry when the ropes snapped again. He says he feels as much like a champion as Bron did and has brought his own championship. He says he wants nothing more than to be stuck in a cage with that dog and he will be the decisive winner, pinning Bron in the cage. He calls Vengeance Day the most important NXT PLE and says he’ll take the title.

* Gallus are backstage walking and they say something that ends with Gallus Boys on top. Briggs and Jensen are also walking backstage.