Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! It’s me as usual, Jeremy Thomas, and tonight we’ll see the NXT Global Heritage Invitational conclude as Joe Coffey and Butch battle for a shot at Noam Dar’s Heritage Cup at No Mercy. No Mercy is the name on everyone’s lips with just a few days left to go, and we’ll see Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov to sign their NXT Title Match contract for the PPV tonight as well. Plus Eddy Thorpe and Dijak will do battle in a strap match while Gigi Dolin takes on Blair Davenport amid their heated rivalry. We’ll also surely get some clarification on who Dominik Mysterio will defend the NXT North American Championship against at Saturday’s show. Should be a fun show tonight.

Here at Thomas HQ, I’m been busy providing remote coverage of Fantastic Fest 2023. You can check out my reviews of the splendidly nasty upcoming Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher here, along with my reviews of crime thriller Jackdaw and horror prequel Pet Semetary: Bloodlines. I’ve also been continuing on my 2023 Hooptober Viewing Challenge with the fun alligator thriller Crawl and the decent Spanish-language giallo throwback flick The Last Matinee. I also took time on Sunday night for a comfort watch in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, which is always a favorite of mine.

On TV, I am almost done with Canada’s Drag Race season two. And finally, I am basically caught up in reading the various X-Men books and am mostly liking the Fall of X era so far. Alpha Flight, Astonishing Iceman, X-Men Red, Immortal X-Men and others are staying strong, Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant is a delight, Uncanny Spider-Man is fun and there’s potential in Dark X-Men and Children of the Vault, though they started off shaky.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the Global Heritage Invitational Finals!

Global Heritage Invitational Finals

Butch vs. Joe Coffey

Lockup to start, Butch pushed into the ropes. He ducks a shot and decks Coffey. Back into a lockup, they break and circle before grappling. Butch gets control of Coffey and takes him down, working the shoulder. Butch up with a stomp to the shoulder. They’re back up, Coffey works Butch’s shoulder and puts him on the mat to wrench on his face and lock in an elbowlock. Butch back up and backs Coffey into the ropes, Coffey nails him and hits a snapmare takedown.

Back up, Coffey shot into the ropes, Coffey runs through a clothesline and runs Butch over. He brings Butch up, Butch with a shot to the head and a single-arm DDT followed by a kneedrop to the shoulder. Stomp to the arm and Coffey is set in the corner, Butch up top for a stomp to the shoulder and a shoulderlock, Mark Coffey distracts the ref and Wolfgang gets a cheap shot on Butch. Coffey up top for a leap but Butch NAILS him and gets a two-count.

Joe to the outside for a breather, Butch goes up top and MOONSAULTS on all three Gallus members! Back in the ring, German by Butch, stomp on the heads and a kick to the head. Gallus try to enter — and the ref ejects them from the ring! We’re headed to PIP break.

It’s been back and forth during the break, as we come back Coffey grabs Butch on the apron from the ring but Butch snaps his arm against the ropes and then lays in the forearms! Butch stares at Noam Dar and then snaps Coffey’s wrist again, but Joe with a big kick to the head. Coffey grabs Butch for a powerbomb on the apron but Butch blocks it and hits a DDT on the apron!

Butch back in now and nails Joe, Joe fires back. Joe pushes Butch up for an uppercut and hits a crossbody off the top. German suplex but Joe’s hand gives out. He tries again and hits the release German! Coffey lies in wait as Butch gets to his feet, Coffey with the Glasgow Sendoff. he comes off the ropes into a kick, gets dropkicked but hits a spinning lariat.

Both men down and slow to get up, Coffey crawls to the cover — but Butch grabs his arm and works the digits. Coffey escapes and hits a powerbomb, then charges for another Glasgow Sendoff. Off the ropes with a big lariat, cover gets almost three but not quite! Coffey throws Butch to the outside, goes out and charges — Butch moves and Coffey hits the steps! Back in the ring, Bitter End, that’s it!

Winner: Butch (12:43)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Hot match to start. Butch made more sends to make it babyface vs. heel, but Coffey looked great here as well. No Mercy will have a banger of a Heritage Cup Match.

* Dom is backstage with McKenzie, and he calls his match on Raw an instant classic. He says he’s done with Dragon Lee and has a free Saturday to hang out with Mami on the couch eating chicken tendies. McKenzie says she thought he knew he’d be defending the title against the winner of Axiom vs. Wes Lee vs. Dragon Lee. He says he doesn’t follow HBK on Twitter so McKenzie shows him the tweet and he leaves angrily.

* Tony D and Stacks are at their restaurant and Stacks asks the plan. Tony says first they give the food, then they decide who’s going to challenge them for No Mercy. Angle & Humberto come in and get pat down. They sit down and Angel says they appreciate the invite and last time things got out of hand. Tony asks if are gonna do the same. Humberto says they didn’t come here to fight or eat; they came here for one thing, looking at the titles. Stacks says get a drink and wait for the others to show up. Humberto doesn’t look impressed.

Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy

Lockup to start, Gacy into the ropes and sends Trick into the ropes. Trick runs Gacy over. Headlock, Trick shot into the corner but goes up and over, bodyslam and a dropkick. Whip into the corner reversed by Gacy, Trick catches a boot and puts Gacy in the corner, big shot. Into the ropes again, but Gacy takes Trick down and then lays in punches to the back of the neck and shoulder, then goes into a high torque chinlock.

Trick gets to his feet and breaks the hold, but Gacy with a kick to the gut and slam to the mat. Joe with an elbow drop, Trick dodges and lays in punches to Gacy, battering him back into the ropes. Irish whip, clothesline but Gacy gets Trick in the corner. He goes into the ropes for his handspring elbow but Trick counters with a high knee and gets three!

Winner: Trick Williams (2:26)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Joe Gacy.

Kelly congratulates Trick on the win. He says it’s good to get that W and he’s ambidextrous because he kicks ass both ways. Kelly asks Trick about Melo’s match, and he says they just had a good match but she wants to talk about another man? He says Dragunov hits hard, and he’d be a fool to bet against him — namely HIM, Melo. He says Melo’s going to retain — and now that he thinks about it, Melo has his title and it’s time Trick goes to get his.

* McKenzie is with Blair Davenport and she asks about Gigi and Blair’s brawl. She says imitation is the sincerest form of flattery but with Gigi it’s pathetic. When she takes people out they don’t get back up. She says Gigi can’t match her vicious behavior and she’ll prove that tonight.