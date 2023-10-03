Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas as always, and tonight NXT deals with the fallout from NXT No Mercy! We have a new NXT Champion in Ilja Dragunov and a new North American Champion in Trick Williams. Williams will defend his freshly-obtained title in a rematch against Dominik Mysterio, while Becky Lynch will be here to find out her next challenger. Meanwhile, the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will kick off and Gigi Dolin will finally get her hands on Blair Davenport. Should be a fun show, with lots of potential to deliver.

Here at Case de Thomas, I’m back on my Hooptober viewing after my Fantastic Fest coverage completed. In a few FF films I got to check out, I enjoyed the documentary-slash-visual essay So Unreal about the history of cybercinema, and thought the witch-fueled road trip drama Falling Stars was decent if a little slower than it needed to be. In my 2023 Hooptober watching, I enjoyed the WILD 1980s Japanese slasher that was Evil Dead Trap, thought that the 1922 visual essay on witches that is Häxan was fabulous, and really didn’t like the half-Satanic cult, half-softcore porn film that was 1982’s Black Candles. The Exorcist III is a wild film but one that I thought held together better than I expected, and the 1971 Mario Bava proto-slasher A Bay of Blood was fun, though I would hesitate to call it incredibly good.

On TV, I finished out Canada’s Drag Race season two and began watching the new season of Drag Race UK. And in comics, I have continued to stay caught up on the current X-Men books while also diving back and reading the rest of the 2021 Alien series from Marvel which wasn’t at all bad.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start off with a recap montage of NXT No Mercy, including Becky Lynch’s title defense against Tiffany Stratton, Baron Corbin beating Bron Breakker with Robert Stone’s help, Noam Dar retaining the Heritage Cup, The Family retaining the Tag Titles, Trick Williams winning the NA Title from Dirty Dom, and Ilja defeating Melo for the NXT Championship.

* The Man is here to start the show! Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring, title in hand. She gets the mic and waits for the chants to die down before saying The Man has come around to N-Becks-T. And The Man is still the N-Becks-T Women’s Champion. But after a brutal Extreme Rules match, The Man is not medically cleared to compete. But she made sure Tiffany wasn’t either, because they beat the ever-living piss out of each other and she wouldn’t have it any other way because she wants to give her all as her opponent to do the same, and Tiff did that. She said she wants to represent the title to the best of her ability and everywhere she can. She says she looked at the calendar and the next big-ticket item is Halloween Havoc night one. She says she has a roadblock in Tegan Nox, but —

And here comes Lyra Valkyria! Lyra says the day Becky made her NXT debut, it was the first episode Lyra saw. She saw an Irish girl in the ring, and started training that week. Becky’s debut kickstarted her career. Lyra says everyone knows Becky’s The Man, but does she know what she’s done for Irish wrestling and for her? She’ll never forget being at the biggest Irish show that happens and before it started they were showing ads, and Becky’s face popped up and the crowd roared. That was inspiring for Lyra. She was always able to push that bit harder because Becky was in NXT making the impossible seem doable. The first woman to main event WrestleMania. And all these years later, her career finally came full circle when she stood side by side with Becky in the main event of NXT. But as good as that felt, she’d be lying if she wasn’t wondering how it would feel to stand face to face. She doesn’t know if Becky thinks she’s ready–

Becky says she knows it, and the fans know it. Lyra’s ready —

And here comes Indi Hartwell! She says Becky’s not the only woman who needed to come to NXT with a point to prove. And what a speech Lyra, but nowhere did she mention that she shocked the world by becoming NXT Women’s Champion only to relinquish it by being drafted and injured. She says she never lost it and if Becks wants to go between Mondays and Tuesdays, so can she. This is always her home, she grew up here and got married here. And now she’s back for something she never lost.

And it’s Roxy’s turn! Roxy comes out and says Becky is The Man and deserves to be. She became verything Becky said she couldn’t. She’s not going to rely on her accomplishments. She says Becky told her a few weeks ago to rest up, but she’s not going to. She respects Becky, and she wants her women’s title back, and she’s taking it at Halloween Havoc.

Becky says they all make excellent points, but they can do less talking and more fighting. So she says she’ll sit over there on commentary, and they entertain her with a triple threat and the winner gets the title shot.

* We get a vignette next for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, highlighting the competitors. Izzy Dane vs. Kelani is up tonight.

* Earlier today, Dirty Dom made it through the NXT parking lot unscathed.

Butch & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus

Butch goes after Joe when the bell rings, but he’s not in the match and Mark applies a headlock. Into the ropes and Butch runs Mark over, then attacks Wolfgang and goes to the apron. He yells at Joe but Wolfgang clotheslines him into the ring where Joe takes over. Butch into the corner, Wolfgang tags in and stomps on Butch then grinds his knee into the head of Butch. Mark back in for a shot, a wristlock and whip into the corner.

Wolfgang back in and he boot chokes Butch, then applies a shoulderlock. Butch back to his feet and chops and strikes his way out, bends the wrist and puts him on the mat — stomp to the elbow! Bate tags in and BSS double up on the knees for a double arm stomp. Bate goes to put Wolfgang on his shoulders, but Wolfgang powers out and decks Bate. Bate fires back and hits a leaping shoulder, then tags in Butch. They knock Wolfgang out of the ring and snap the charging Mark’s fingers. Wolfgang back in but is knocked out as we go to break.

We’re back with Gallus boys in control. But Bate fires back with punches before Mark Coffey puts him in the mat. Wolfgang tags in but distracts the ref as Joe hits a cheap shot, Wolfgang covers for two. Wolfgang wraps Bate up, but Bate gets a clothesline, takes out Mark and tags in Butch! Butch in hot and hits enzuigiris to both men, and a second to Mark before kicking the shit out of him in the corner. Splash to Mark and a Shining Wizard. Mark on the apron and Butch grabs him for the repeated chest blows — and then he dives onto Joe Coffey!

Butch back in for a kick, Mark dodges and lays out Butch for a two-count. Mark with a suplex attempt, but Butch counters and drops Mark. Bate tags in, standing SSP and then he PICKS UP WOLFGANG for a spinning drop! Wolfgang to the outside and Butch goes up for a moonsault to the outside. Bate off the ropes with the big clothesline, he tags in Butch and dives onto Wolfgang. Butch with a kick to the head, Bate tags in, double suplex drop for three.

Winner: British Strong Style (10:05)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Would you expect less from these four? Great work by all involved, there was one messy moment (Butch’s Shining Wizard was off) but they made up for that. They didn’t go all out, it’s a TV match after all, but it was a lot of fun.

Joe attacks immediately after the bell and Gallus beats BSS down — AND HERE COMES RIDGE! Holland comes down and the six-man brawl is on. Joe is pounced into the ropes and bails with his fellow Gallus boys.

* Ilja WALKS backstage in his suit with his title.

* Roxy is working out for her match backstage.

* Here comes Ilja! The new NXT Champion holds his title up on the way to the ring. He slips on his way up the turnbuckles, whoops. Happens to the best of them. The announcers sell it as him still feeling the effects of the match at No Mercy.

Ilja says tonight we can welcome him as the Mad Dragon, as the Czar, as Unbesiegbar, but especially as new NXT Champion. He says Melo pushed him to his limits again and again and again, and he stands in front of us barely able to stand. But even in pain, he stands as our champion because he promised he’d fulfill his destiny and push the title to the next level, beyond human or anything. He’ll push his title reign to a symbol and protect his promise with his life. Long live the Czar!

And here comes Trick Williams! The NXT North American Champion comes out and calls to cut the music. The crowd chants for him as he steps into the ring. He congratulates Ilja for winning the title, saying it’s much deserved. But he’s out here because someone else won a title at No Mercy, and is our new NA Champion. He tells Ilja “Thank you,” noting that at Heatwave Ilja pushed him to a new level. And the new version everyone loves is because of Ilja. He says he has gold, and he’s only going up.

Ilja says he’s proud of Trick and at No Mercy, he looked that Trick. They slap hands, and out comes Melo! Melo asks if he’s slipping or if that’s just Ilja? He says he appreciates the kind words and Ilja said he was gonna fulfill his destiny, and he did that. But why is Trick thanking Ilja? He’s been telling Trick he can do that, and he’s proud of him. He says they came up together in front of all these people, but winning the title is one thing and defending it is another.

Trick asks if Melo means he’s not ready for Dom and he says no. Ilja says he doesn’t care, because this is a conversation between champions. And Melo can find him after he figures that out. Trick says don’t be like that and if Melo wants his rematch with Ilja, great. But he’s ready. Melo says he knows Trick is ready, but he needs to focus on Dom.

And here comes Dom, of course. Dominik says Trick should listen to Melo because winning the title and keeping it are two completely different things, especially when he’s the one coming for you. Trick says he was at Raw, and he has a question: is Dom always taking orders from his Mami? Dom says don’t worry about Mami, he’s all man. Trick says he’s always talking about what Mami says. Dom says he promised to bring the title to Mami. Melo says Dom doesn’t roll alone, and he’ll be in Trick’s corner. Dom says Trick is a champion, 6’4″ and 240, and he’s still in Melo’s shadow? Trick says he appreciates the offer but he’s going to decline because he won the title by himself and he will defend it by himself.

* We are reminded of Indi Hartwell winning the NXT Women’s Champion at Stand & Deliver, then having to relinquish it due to injury.

NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria

We start off with Lyra and Roxy double teaming Indi and hitting her with a double suplex. Indi sent out of the ring and Roxy and Lyra shake hands before locking up. Lyra with a headlock takedown, Roxy trips her up and rolls into a pinning bridge for two. Back up, Roxy with a headlock, shot into the ropes and runs into Lyra. Into the ropes, Indi is in and hiptosses Roxy, then bodyslams both of her opponents. She hits an uppercut on Roxy though the ropes and then kicks her in the head, then puts Lyra between the ropes on the other side to do the same. Hanging vertical suplex, cover but Roxy breaks it up.

Indi picks Roxy up onto her shoulders, but Roxy rolls through and bridges Indi for two. Indi with a kick to the gut to take over, into the ropes but Roxy spins all around Indy into a rana. Indi to the outside, Roxy goes to dive but Lyra cuts her off and knocks her to the outside, then dives onto her. She goes to dive on Indi but she catches her. Lyra knocks Indi into the steps, Roxy dives through the topes onto Lyra and Indi hits Roxy with the big boot as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Lyra and Indi are trading shots on their knees in the ring. They get back to their feet, still trading blows, and Indi takes over before sending Lyra into the corner. She turns around and his hit with a high crossbody from Roxy! Indi and Lyra in opposite corners, Roxy charges into both of them. She takes down Lyra and covers for a nearfall.

Lyra to the outside, Roxy up top and beats on Indi. Indi grabs Roxy, but Roxy rolls off and plants Indi with a facebuster for two. Roxy with a sleeper hold and bodyscissors, Indi slams her back into the corner. Roxy with a back elbow and goes up top, leaping Thesz press and mounted punches. She comes off the ropes into a tilt-a-whirl into a Russian legwseep, but is taken down by Lyra before she can hit it.

Lyra with kicks to both Indi and Roxy on their knees, Indi up and Lyra with a kick combo. She goes to kick Roxy, who spins the kick into Indi. Indi knocked out of the ring, Lyra with a fisherman’s suplex and cover for a nearfall!

Lyra goes up top but Indi grabs her leg. They are battering each other, Indi knocked off the apron and Roxy is up to lay into Lyra. Repeated slaps to Lyra and then a Frankensteiner off the top! But Indi with a clothesline to ROxy and a nearfall. Indi goes for a spinebuster, Lyra counters into a roll-up for two. Lyra kicked to the outside, Roxy hits Pop Rocks and goes for the pin — Kiana breaks it up! Lynch knocks Kiana down, Lyra with a splash off the top for three!

Winner: Lyra Valkyria (11:54)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Another very good match here. Indi felt like a bit of a third wheel despite being booked evenly with the other two. Lyra was the right pick to win here as the story with Becky is a better one..

After the match, Becky and Lyra stare off when Tegan Nox comes out for a staredown.

* Melo is walking backstage looking frustrated when Bron comes up. He says he is the only one who knows how Melo feels, losing the title on the biggest stage. He says when Melo lost on Saturday they immediately started chanting for Ilja and not Melo. He says he knows it’s bothering Melo, and tells him to use that frustration and rage, taking it out on everyone, destroying everyone especially Trick.

Melo says to leave Trick out of it, and Bron asks where Trick was. Was Trick there at Gorilla after the match? Apparently not. He walks off and Melo looks uncertain.