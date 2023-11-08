Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas as per the usual, and tonight NXT (still on USA Network for now) kicks off its Iron Survivor Qualifying matches! We’ll see Fallon Henley battle Tiffany Stratton for a spot in the women’s Iron Survivor match, while Tyler Bate faced Dijak for a spot in the men’s match. We’ll also see Von Wagner battle Bron Breakker in a chance for revenge after Breakker beat the breaks off of Robert Stone last week, Noam Dar defending the NXT Heritage Cup against Akira Tozawa, and the first appearance of Lyra Valkyria as NXT Women’s Champion. I’m sure we’ll get some follow-up on Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes’ situation as well. Should be a fun show!

Here at Thomas HQ, I’ve stayed busy in my movie-watching as I did my yearly Samhain watch of Trick r’ Treat, which I unabashedly love. I also watched the delightful teen comedy Bottoms, as well as the latest Kenneth Branaugh-directed Hercule Poirot film in A Haunting in Venice which was perfectly fine. Expend4bles, on the other hand, shot right into my top 10 worst films of 2023 list with a bullet. I found myself enjoying the hell out of Saw X, which gave the franchise a jolt of new life. The new Liam Neeson action-thriller Retribution wasn’t good but was at least a step in the right direction for him. Finally, I watched the 1968 drag queen documentary The Queen which I heartily recommend for Crystal LaBeija’s absolute read at the end. And the new holiday slasher maship It’s a Wonderful Knife was a fun little flick; you can check out my full review of it here.

On TV, I’m watching Drag Race UK season five and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season five, both of which remain a delight. And in comics I’m going back to do some non-X-Men catching up, which means I finally finished out Marvel’s King in Black event (it was okay but not great) and finished up Al Ewing’s Immortal Hulk run (which is amazing).

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start off with a recap of last week’s Hallowen Havoc night two with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn having fun, Meta-Four being tormented by Akira Tozawa, Lola Vice winning the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match, Bron beating up Stone and Von Wagner returning, Dominik retaining the North American Title but Wes Lee returning, Trick costing Melo the NXT Championship and Baron Corbin attacking Ilja.

* We’re LIVE in the Capital Wrestling Center and kicking off with the NXT Heritage Cup match!

Heritage Cup Championship Match

Noam Dan vs. Akira Tozawa

Round One (0 – 0)

Circle and a lockup, Dar with a takedown and waistlock. Tozawa turns it into a wristlock, they fumble a bit for position and Dar snaps Tozawa’s arm against his shoulder. Tozawa with a takedown, but Dar with a bodyscissors and elbows to the head. But Tozawa is holding into the ankle until Dar gets a two-count.

Tozawa lays in the fists, shot into the ropes and a roll-up for two. Dar into the ropes, he holds on and then kicks Tozawa’s ankle out from under him. The crowd chants ‘YOU STILL SUCK!’ Tozawa reverses a suplex with 45 seconds left and Tozawa charges in, he goes up and over, superkick and he goes up but gets distracted by Meta-Four. He walks over to the Cup, Dar goes after him but gets hit with a back suplex. Dar with a superplex as the round ends.

Round Two (0 – 0)

Dar with a leg kick, Tozawa catches the follow-up and takes him down. Dar goes for a knee bar but Tozawa rolls him up; Dar with a roll-up reversal for the pin! And he hits a cheap shot after the bell as we go to PIP break.

Round Three (Dar 1 – 0)

Round three took place during the PIP break and had no pin. Dar lays in attacks after the bell and Meta-Four and Alpha Academy hit the ring.

Round Four (Dar 1 – 0)

Dar attacks right at the bell and hits a belly to belly suplex. He hits a diving clothesline for two. Dar talks shit to Alpha Academy and grabs Tozawa for an anklelock. Tozawa flips through and sends Dar to the outside, then dives on him. And then he dives on Ora Mensah for good measure! Dar pushes Tozawa into the ring post and goes for a superkick but Tozawa ducks. Tozawa with an anklelock in the ring, Dar taps!

Round Five (1 – 1)

Tozawa with a Helluva Kick and another right at the bell. Back suplex slam, cover gets a nearfall. They dodge kicks but Dar hits a shot to the jaw for a two-count. Dar pulls himself to the corner and gets up, Tozawa is up and hits a rana, cover gets two. German suplex by Tozawa for two as well.

Dar grabs Tozawa’s foot and is trying for the kneebar, but Tozawa pulls him up for a delayed German suplex. Spinning kick, Tozawa goes up top — he kicks Mensah and goes for a senton but Lash pulls Dar to safety. Dar back in, Nova Roller gets three.

Winner: Noam Dar

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Good enough match to start it off. I hate how these matches invariably have a full round lost to the PIP break, but as it went this was solid. I never thought for a moment Tozawa would win, but that’s fine.

Mensah manhandles Tozawa after and he gets slapped by Maxxine! Gable with a German suplex, and Otis with a splash off the ropes! Meta-Four pull Ora to safety.

* We get the video of Mick Foley announcing the Iron Survivor qualifying matches for this week.

* Lola Vice walks into the locker room with Elektra Lopez and tells Kelani, Arianna and Karmen that they are part of her history. Kelani says Lola should share the contract with Elektra for helping her win. Elektra says Kelani is just jealous. Roxy comes in and says that the title doesn’t guarantee a title and she shouldn’t make enemies out of the locker room.

* Lyra Valkyria is here! She has the mic and soaks in the chants for a moment before saying that she never dreamed it could happen the way she did, but she is our NXT Women’s Champion! She says whoever it was who said not to meet your heroes never met Becky Lynch, because she’s a true legend. But she didn’t just meet her hereo, she beat her. She defeated an icon and the Women’s Title is around her waist. They both brought it, and she’ll remember how the fans made it feel like magic and they showed the world what a main event Women’s Title match is all about. She says she made her dream come true but she’s not the only one with that dream, and that the NXT women’s locker room is full of people hungry for her title.

Xia Li is here! She comes through the crowd and Lyra asks to let her through. She asks if she can help Xia, and Xia asks if Lyra say what she did to her hero last night. Lyra says she saw it, just because Becky said if she wanted a championship she would win one. Xia says she plans to take Lyra’s, security goes to break it up and Xia kicks one of them into oblivion. Lyra looks down for the match.

* We get a vignette for Tyler Bate where he says he comes across chilled, but don’t mistake that for a lack of intensity because he’s laser focused. The Iron Survivor is something he can sink his teeth into and he’s tired of living on the past. He says Dijak is dangerous but he’s slain many a giant in the past. Namaste, boys and girls.

* Fallon is hyped for her match and Briggs & Jenson ask if she needs them. She says no, and that Tiffy time is over. It’s her time now.

* Chad Gable says they knew tonight wouldn’t be easy, and he had two matches in two days. Tozawa says he wants it now, and Maxxine says they’ll be back next week to be on Superstar Sessions. Drew Gulak walks in and asks what happened to Gable, he’s with this group? He talks up his people, Charlie says the Heritage Cup should be off limits to people like that and Otis writhes his hips. Chad shushes everyone, and it turns into a Gulak vs. Otis match.

* One of the refs walks out of HBK’s office, and says that Michaels has instructed him to use his discretion in the match between Wagner and Bron. Jacy Jayne walks into HBK’s room in the background.

Iron Survivor Qualifying Match

Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

Lockup to start, they jockey against the ropes and shove each other. Tiff pulls Fallon down, but Fallon slaps Tiff and knocks her down. Off the ropes, she slides under Tiff’s legs and goes into a Boston Crab in the center of the ring. Tiff is able to crawl to the ropes though, and then bails to the outside.

Fallon drops to the floor but gets nailed by Tiffany. Tiff rolls Fallon in and goes up top, but Henley cuts her off. Up top, superplex! Fallon covers for two. Henley into a single-leg crab, Tiff crawls to try and get to the ropes but gets yanked back to the center of the ring. Tiff eventually gets to the ropes, and Fallon slides under to the outside for an uppercut as we go to break.

We’re back as Tiff and Fallon trade shots in the ring. Fallon with a waistlock but Tiff elbows out. Double headbut, Fallon with a waistlock slam and a cover for two. Fallon with a backslide for two, and Tiffany takes over, hitting a bodyslam. Fallon up top for a crossbody but Fallon grabs on and rolls through — she DROPS Fallon through the ropes to the floor!

Tiffany sets Fallon up in the ring around the ringpost and works the knee against it. Fallon with a kick to get free, Tiff in and gets rolled up for two. Stratton with a sitdown powerbomb to get two.

Tiff wraps up the knee and backbends into the submission, but Fallon slips free. Kick and elbow to the head, Fallon with a couple shoulder tackles and clotheslines. Charging back elbow, Fallon off the ropes for a leaping facebuster for two.

Tiff with a diving dropkick cuts off Fallon’s momentum. Fallon into the ropes, she goes up but ends up on Tiff’s shoulders. Rollihng slam, Tiff with the moonsault but Fallon rolls through. Tiffany takes back over and hits the Prettiest Moonsault for three.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton (10:26)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Decent match with okay psychology. Fallon has made progress in her ring work but Tiff was the star here and she showed it.

* Wes is with McKenzie, who dances with him and welcomes him back to NXT. She asks why he came back, and he said he couldn’t stop himself if he wanted to so he backed off but he’s back. He has a whole list of things to do and on top of the list is smack Dom and get the title back.

Corbin comes in and mocks him, saying no one cares. Wes asks if he’s fighting for relevancy and Corbin says he could do what Wes did, or he could beat up Ilja. Wes suggests he beat Corbin himself, and Corbin says him and Ilja will have something in common: failing. Wes says he has something else to add to his list.

* Bron is asked if he’s concerned and he says the only person to be concerned about is Von Wagner. He’s going to make a statement tonight.