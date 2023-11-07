WWE Announces New NXT TV Deal, Will Move to The CW In October 2024

WWE has announced the next broadcast home for NXT, which will move to The CW starting next October. The company announced on Tuesday that the show will debut on The CW next year and, marking the first time that the brand will air on broadcast TV. The deal is for five years.

“We are thrilled to welcome the WWE brand into the CW Sports portfolio as they play an integral role in our mission to bring live sporting events to the network year-round,” said Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. “WWE NXT is a perfect fit for The CW thanks to its dynamic young talent featuring the hottest rising stars in the sport and exhilarating, unpredictable weekly events. The passion and engagement of WWE’s fanbase is unmatched, and we are eager to grow that audience as WWE NXT’s new home on broadcast television.”

“The CW has made impressive moves over the past year with its live sports programming schedule,” said Nick Khan, WWE President. “It’s a truly exciting opportunity to expand NXT’s audience by bringing the show to broadcast television for the first time in NXT’s history.”

It’s worth noting that there had been reports that the NWA had signed a deal to air NWA Powerr and a reality show on The CW, which has not been confirmed at this time. Another report had said that the NWA shows might air on The CW app, with the reason being a “strained” relationship due to a cocaine reference on NWA Samhain. Billy Corgan had disputed that report.

It remains to be seen if the NWA does indeed have a deal with The CW and if so, how the WWE deal may affect it.