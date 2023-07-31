Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We start with Logan Paul coming down while the replays play of the events leading up to tonight. He calls the crowd brain dead and says he isn’t there for him, he’s there for Ricochet. Last week, he attempted to introduce Ricochet to his audience, who is nothing like this Texas crowd. All he wanted to do was showcase Ricochet’s amazing athleticism and build some hype around SUmmerslam. But he was sneak attacked, victimized, and abused, and while he was down, Ricochet made a spectacle out of the whole thing. So this Saturday, forget about a fight, because he will beat Ricochet in the most viral match in history.

Here comes Ricochet! He asks Logan what’s goin on? Last week, he was in Logan’s livestream, but this week he’s in Logan’s head. They’ve seen this all before, Logan spinning the story. Logan is not the good guy here. He gets the hometown pop. He did say one correct thing, though – their match will be all time. But before that happens, he wants to tell Logan there is a part of him he respects.

Logan says they think alike. This started at the Rumble, when Logan made them go viral.

Logan extends a hand, Ricochet shakes it, and Logan says after the match, the ring announcer will announce him the winner, and that announcer – Ricochet’s fiancé – Ricochet’s girl saying….”And the winner is…Logan Paul.”

Ricochet shoots the legs and attacks with a mount. Logan is up, hits a takeown. Ricochet with a kick, another kick, Logan tries for a clothesline but Ricochet springs back, back up, runs up the body of Logan, Enziguri, to the apron, springboard, and Logan hits him with a sloppy right hand.

Ricochet is out.

That was sloppy but harmless. Match should be fun.

Recap of Drew and Gunther doin things last week.

We are live and Gunther is backstage with his cronies. He is disappointed in Kaiser. He expects more from him. Tonight, Kaiser will have a chance to redeem himself against Matt Riddle. After that, come Summerslam, he will end Drew McIntyre once and for all.



Ludwig Kaiser vs Matt Riddle

Riddle with the go behind. Takedown. Another takedown. Riddle cinches the hold. Ludwig backs Riddle into the corner, who breaks the hold, and Kaiser hits an illegal elbow. Side headlock, Riddle hits the ropes, Kaiser holds on. Takedown. Leg scissors and both men are up. Riddle tries with the side headlock takeover. Leg scissors. Riddle turns and slips his head out, tries for a kick, but Kaiser ducks and rolls him up. Gutwrench slam from Riddle. Holds on. Another one with a toss. Kaiser to the corner. Riddle with a chop in the corner. Laiser hits one, Riddle hits harder. Uppercut but Riddle hits him with a right at the same time and Kiser drops to the floor. Riddle hooks the leg, Fisherman’s and a bridge for 1..2..NO!!!! Fireman’s. Riddle gets posted! Kaiser with a leaping dropkick to Riddle, sending him outside. Kaiser’s nose is bleeding, it looks like. He leaves the ring and hits a running European uppercut. Gunther gives him some advice, then he heads back in. Riddle traps Kaiser in his legs and takes him over the ropes to the outside. Big kick off the apron. Floating Bro to Kaiser! Riddle back into the ring!

We are back and both men are in the ring. Riddle with some kicks, then an elbow in the corner, another one, exploder out the corner. Riddle with a Broton, running kick. Riddle locks the hips and dead lifts into a German! Bridge for 1..2..NO!!! Riddle with a running kick. Another Broton. Riddle tries for a third, but Kaiser gets the knees. Kick, elbow to the neck, big clothesline to Riddle. Fireman’s, Riddle slips off and shoves, kick to the back of the head. Ripcord into a Fireman’s from Kaiser and a Kaiser Roll (death valley driver with a roll through)! Big kick! Cover for 1.2..NO!!! Kaiser misses a clothesline, Riddle hits him with a knee, then a hook of the leg and a Fisherman’s. He transitions for a powerslam, but Vinci is opn the apron! Riddle escapes, POWERBOMB TO KAISER! Running knee to Kaiser! Cover! 1..2….NO!!!! Riddle tries for Bo Derek, but Kaiser rolls through, kick, knee from Riddle, Uppercut from Kaiser, he hits the ropes, running knee from Riddle! Moonsault! Kaiser moves!

Running Enziguri! Gunther calls for the end. Kaiser grabs him, locks him up, hits a vicious DDT, and a cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser

That. Was. Great! And we had a surprise end there with Kaiser getting a relatively clean win, and looking damned good in the process.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 11:05

Recap of two weeks ago when The Alpha Academy lost in a Vikings Rules Match

Tonight, we will have Maxxine’s very first Singles Match.

Logan Paul is in the back dancing. He calls Ricochet a full grown fetus…

A video package for Brock and Cody set to David Kushner’s “Daylight,” which is kind of a weird choice.



Maxxine Dupri vs Valhalla

Valhalla goes for the knees. Maxxine is able to get up and hit an arm drag, and another. Valhalla whips her and the back of her head hits the bottom rope. Cover from Valhalla for 1..2..NO!!! Valhalla drags Maxxine by the hair to the center of the ring. She gets a modified Tazzmission. Arm drag breaks the hold. Another. Duck under and a hig kick to the side of the head. Hooks the head, the leg, Fisherman’s from Maxxine! He hits a big splash in the corner. Otis on the apron, tells her it’s time! Maxxine jigs her way to the corner and works her way towards Valhalla. Elbow drop! Gable tells her to go up top! She points to the sky! Valhallais up. CROSSBODY! Cover but Erik hops on the apron. Otis attacks! Here comes Ivar! Gable with a moonsault!!! Valhalla attacks from behind! She corners Maxxine. Shoulder! She sits Maxxine on the top rope. Valhalla to the top rope. She howls to the moon, but Maxxine drops down!!

Maxxine has Valhalla on her shoulders! OCEAN CYCLONE SUPLEX (way cooler name than move)! Ref counts it! 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Maxxine Dupri

Well…there’s a lot to critique here, but for debut singles match, the effort was very apparent. In other words, at least she tried and there is nowhere to go but up.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:16

Backstage, Shinsuke Nakamura is elbowing his hand. In comes Tomasso Ciampa to tell him that he is ready to fix this issue. He is ready to fight the entire world. He will beat Shin tonight, then win the Summerslam Battle Royal. Shin tells him the same.

The Judgment Day are in the ring. Damien Priest starts us off by asking us to rise. Rhea Ripley gets some heat when she’s on the mic. Then a Mami chant. She wonders who will stop them. Priest wants to run through a short list of heroes: Kevin Owens. Gone. Sami Zayn. Nope. Seth Rollins. Impossible after the epic beating last week. Liv Morgan. Nobody can stop them. If Sami and Seth decide to show up, He and Dom will make sure they don’t leave the arena whole.

Finn Balor says Seth comes out weekly, acting all insane. It’s an act. He is not insane. Insanity is waking up daily for the last seven years and seein the scars that Seth caused. The career Seth ruined and spoiled. Come Summerslam, he cant erase scars, but he will inflict some. He hopes Saturday causes Seth real insanity.

Dominik Mysterio tries to talk, saying all of JD will have the goodies. He takes a beat, tries to talk again, but to no avail.

Rhea says he’ll bring some pride to the Mysterio name. For anyone who wants to get in their way, run like Raquel Rodriguez, otherwise they’ll be in rehab just like Liv and Kevin Owens.

Here comes RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ! and she means bidness. She heads straight for the ring, slides in, Rhea is waiting, and they meet in the middle. Raquel tosses her in the corner, hits a right, a few more, Rhea fighs back, but Raquel sends her flying by the hair. Clothesline sends Rhea to the outside. Raquel follows, sends Rhea into the barricade back first. Raquel sends Rhea into the post. Another toss into the barricade. Rhea finally attacks the knee and agents come out to stop the onslaught.

Video package for Ronda and Shayna.

We are back, and The Alpha Academy are celebrating.

Here comes Imperium to clown them. Gunther tells Chad Gable he’s not worth their time. Ludwig says Gable couldn’t last five minutes. Gunther thinks this is a good idea, put the clock on the wall. Gable says he’ll last five hours if he wants to. If Gunther wants Gable, leave his crew in the back, and he’ll do the same.



Tommaso Ciampa vs Shinsuke Nakamura

They start slow until Shin goads Ciampa into action. Shin corners him and puts a boot to the chin. Right hand, chop, backbreaker to Shin. Ciampa with a running kick. Boot to the head, again, another, another, Chop to Shin. Another. Whip to the corner, reversed, Ciampa hops up, Shin catches him and hits a knee. Kick to the back. Shinsuke on the apron, grabs the head, chop from Ciampa, so Shin kicks him in the chest. Another kick, another, Ciampa is seated until the final kick sends him down outside. Shin grabs him and sends him back in the ring, then blows a kiss to Graves. Ciampa hits a knee to Shin on the apron! He drapes Shinsuke over the barricade and hits a running knee.

