Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another week of WWE Raw on Netflix! Tonight Raw is taking place in one of pro wrestling's most hallowed venues, Madison Square Garden. Things always kick up a notch in the Garden, so it should be an exciting show!

Then. Now. Forever. Together!

Raw is in New York City’s Madison Square Garden! Cody Rhodes is WALKING! IYO SKY & Dakota Kai talk & walk. Bianca Belair poses by an MSG sign. Seth Rollins is WALKING! CM Punk is WALKING!

Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller (w/Austin Theory): Time for everyone to Yeet! Michael Cole & Pat McAfee are ringside to Yeet. Tieup, Grayson with a headlock, then a shoulderblock and a kick to the back. Elbow by Jey, bodyslam sends Waller crawling to the corner. Waller dropkicks Uso’s knee and punches away on the prone Uso. Jey gets sent into the old school ringpost. Grayson misses a splash in the corner, Jey hits a stepup enziguri. Waller is sent outside, then Uso hits a tope suicida on him. Theory provides the DISTRACTION and Waller kicks Uso to the floor. A-Town Down Under poses as we go to commercial.

We return and Grayson hits a middle rope elbowdrop for two. Waller with some lazy boots to Uso, then Jey responds with some punches. Kick, uppercut and a Samoan Drop! Running ass smash in the corner that mostly hit turnbuckle, but Jey goes up and misses a splash. Jey recovers quick and sends Waller outside. Jey misses the tope suicida, then back in the ring Waller hits a flatliner for two. Grayson blocks a spear with a kick, Jey with a couple of superkicks before he hits the spear for the three count!

Winner: Jey Uso (6:07 via pinfall)

Austin Theory attacks right away, and A-Town Down Under does the ol’ doubleteam. Waller gets backdropped over the top rope and Theory eats a spear! Jey hits a splash on Theory, but Gunther attacks from behind with a rear naked choke! Jey is limp and it takes three referees to break it up. Gunther poses with his foot on Jey’s chest before leaving.