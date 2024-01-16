Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

IT'S MLK DAY

It’s Monday…you know what that means

Seth Rollins is shown walking into the arena with his daughter, making her official (I think) debut.

We see Jinder Mahal get driven in for his title match later tonight, much to the chagrin of Tony Khan.

RAW starts proper with Cody Rhodes making his way to the ring.

Cody asks Little Rock what they want to talk about, but he doesn’t care, he’s going to talk about Collin Raye for no discernable reason. He wants to talk about the reason he came back to the WWE for. The Rumble is right around the corner, and he doesn’t plan on…

Well we don’t truly find out because Drew McIntyre is here to stick his sword where it doesn’t belong.

Drew asks Cody what he wants to talk about. But if he had been listening, he’d know…duh. Drew says they go way back. They grew up in the WWE together. They are the same age, similar career paths, and Drew is proud of Cody. Proud of the man and performer he’s become. They were 23-24 years old and they were tag team champions. They were The Dashing Ones. The reason they didn’t go far as a tag team is because they didn’t embrace the opportunity. They both had to leave to get their head right and get that perspective. Outside of the WWE, they redefined what it was to be wrestlers outside of the WWE. They became so undeniable that the WWE called them back. The last match Drew had before returning was with Cody, and he remembers what Cody told him – he said Drew would be a future World Champion, and he’s done it twice. He’s going to tell Cody in front of the entire world, it doesn’t matter who comes back, he’s seen it all, keep working and do what you’re doing, and Cody will be the first member of his family to raise that championship. He will finish the story.

Drew: “But not before I finish mine.”

Cody brings up that they both declared for the Rumble. Drew is right, he could win. Jey Uso could win. CM Punk could win.

Drew wants to give Cody some advice – just be yourself. He doesn’t have to wear the suits, use the big words, and stop smiling all the time. He did it, too. He felt like he had to be the beacon of light, the leader, the big dumb smile, wipe it off. Be the real Cody.

Cody talks about stepping up, then steps up towards Drew, says he assures him that this is not an act. He smiles because this is what he loves. He appreciates the opportunities because he made them for himself.

Drew wonders if this is the real Cody ,why would he bring Jey Uso to RAW knowing the trouble he could cause. What about endorsing CM Punk? Cody knows what he’s like. Cody is a kiss ass at times, and he wishes this talk wasn’t happening right now. If Priest wasn’t an idiot, Drew would be World Champ and they wouldn’t be talking. Cody is standing in his way, and he will get eaten alive. He is at a different level. He is not what’s best for business, he is this damn business, and at Wrestlemania, the story belongs to Drew McIntyre.

Cody drops a lot of Ifs. Priest, Jey, there’s always an if. They are not the same. Drew is rimming with grievances. He WANTS this for Cody. The difference is, when Cody wonders and speculates whether he’d finish the story, he doesn’t look at Drew. He looks two places, his heart and the crowd. If Drew wants to settle it at the Rumble, he’ll give Drew something to complain about. The last match between him and Drew? He has a question…who won?

Backstage, R-Truth is chilling with a stack of shirts. In comes Damien Priest to tell him Truth needs to stop selling merch outside the arena. Truth says he is makin hella money. He hands Preist a stack of money then says he even made some for Tom and Nick. Is Nick ok? He cant find him on Facebook. Priest allows the shirt sales, then tells Truth that in tonight’s match, not to tag in. Truth winks it off, saying he’s got Priest, then offers him a shirt.



D.I.Y. vs Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

Johnny gets some love from the crowd. He is starting with JD. Lockup into a wrist lock from Gargano who uses some leg work to get a near submission until JD gets to the ropes to break the hold. JD gets a quick pin for 1. JD works the left arm, twisting it with Johnny’s back on the mat. Gargano turns into it, kips up out of it, JD kicks, whip to the corner, Gargano hops over, rolls out, whip to the ropes, big rana off the ropes! JD rolls to the outside. Gargano hits the ropes, but Dom holds the roeps and Gargano tumbles out. In comes Ciampa to knock Dom off the apron, then corkscrews over the top rope onto Dom with a crossbody! Here comes Gargano to send JD flying into the announce table!

WE ARE BACK and Ciampa and JD collide in the center of the ring. Both men down. JD grabs Ciampa as he stands and they trade right hands. Whip, tag from Gargano, they hit some double team moves to JD, ending with a huge clothesline. Whip is reversed, Gargano holds on, elbow to JD, but Dom hits a cheap shot to the back of the neck. Tag to Dom. Dom in to mount and punch over and over. Dom wit right hands to Gargaon in the corner. Uppercuts to the mid section. Tag to JD. Kicks drop Gargano to the mat. JD with a stomp to the chest. Tag to Dom. Dom with some crossfaces then a cravat on the mat. Johnny turns into the hold, kicks Dom out the corner, right hand to JD, hops over Dom, sends him rolling then hits a kick to the face. Tag to Ciampa, but JD has the ref distracted. Dom drags Gargano to the corner and stomps over and over. JD stomps too as the ref holds Ciampa back. Tag to JD and they double team but Gargano kicks off the ropes, sends JD outside, then launches himself into a spear to Dom! Gargano goes to tag, but JD pulls Ciampa off the apron! Dom with a dropkick! Cover! 1..2….NO!!!

