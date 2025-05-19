Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another episode of WWE Raw on Netflix! The road to Saturday Night’s Main Event sees Jey Uso take on Bron Breakker tonight just before he defends the World Championship against Logan Paul this Saturday. The road to Money in the Bank is going to see two qualifying matches tonight. The road to the eventual split of A-Town Down Under continues via Sheamus matches. Finally, the never-ending road of the Judgment Day takes a pit stop for AJ Styles & Penta. It should be a good time!

We’re in Greenville, South Carolina! Horsemen Country! I got four fingers in the air! We throw it to last week, when Sami Zayn, CM Punk & Jey Uso decided to combine against Paul Heyman’s alliance of Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker.

Rollins, Breakker & Heyman are WALKING! Jey Uso is WALKING! AJ Styles is WALKING! Penta is WALKING! The Judgment Day are WALKING!

Logan Paul’s music hits! He’ll be facing Jey Uso on Saturday Night’s Main Event. At least his song isn’t the worst. Logan welcomes us to the show. It’s a fact that he’ll beat Jey this Saturday, and he’ll return next Monday on Raw as World Champion. Greenville doesn’t like it, but he doesn’t care. Logan lists off some Jey Uso facts, but doesn’t want the Yeet. Fans wanna Yeet, and Logan goes off his rocker. Logan won a singles title much faster than Jey, Jey can’t handle the stress of being champion, is overlooking Logan Paul, who has knocked Jey out three times. He’ll do it again this Saturday and become World Heavyweight Champion.

Gunther’s music hits! The Ring General makes his way to the ring. The fans tell Gunther that he tapped out. Logan seems very confident he can beat the guy that beat Gunther for his championship. Gunther assumes that means Logan thinks he’s better than him. Confidence is what drives us in life. Those people should show Logan more respect than they do. He’s a self-made social media megastar! He built a digital empire! There’s things Gunther can learn from Logan. Logan says Gunther’s smart. Gunther’s social media needs some help, Logan’s understanding of marketing would help. Logan Paul as World Champion would be great for business. Logan gives Gunther respect for knowing business. To Gunther, everything here is very personal. Beating Jey Uso for the World Championship is personal to him. If Logan takes that away from him, Gunther will feel personally disrespected. Logan can ask Pat McAfee how he feels about people that show him disrespect. Pat at least showed some heart, Logan has none. Gunther promises to eat Logan alive and walks off. Logan asks if Gunther is walking away while Gunther walks away…meanwhile, Jey Uso pops up behind Logan and hits a superkick! Jey says he’ll see Logan on Saturday, and he’ll see Gunther in Phoenix.

Michael Cole & Pat McAfee are our hosts at ringside. The Highlight of the Night features IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley defeating Roxanne Perez & Giulia last week. Giulia informed Roxanne there is no “we”, then we see Roxanne signing an official Raw contract earlier today with Adam Pearce. Giulia signed with SmackDown on Friday, so those two will be apart for at least a little while.

We flash back to June 28, 2024’s SmackDown, when Josh Hart & Tyrese Haliburton had some cross words with each other. They’ll be meeting in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals this week, and Haliburton will be joining us later tonight.

Jey happens upon Paul Heyman backstage. Paul wants to give Jey some facts rooted in wisdom. Everyone says he stabbed CM Punk & Roman Reigns in the back. He negotiated tonight’s match to be non-title tonight because Bron’s not interested in his championship. Jey, Logan or Gunther could be the short term plan, but the long term plan is Seth Rollins. Paul’s last piece of advice for Jey is to avoid the coffee. Cole agrees.

AJ Styles & Penta vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh: AJ & JD start us off and tieup into the corner. AJ sends JD into the corner, chops him, then runs into JD’s boot in the corner before recovering with a back body drop. JD with a northern lights throw into an armbar. Headlock, off the ropes, JD avoids the dropkick the first time but not the second! Tag to Penta, big kick to JD’s arm. He calls for a Sacrifice, but Finn comes in and breaks it up. Backbreakers to Finn & JD, both men end up outside for dives from AJ & Penta! We go to commercial!

During the break, Carlito hit a cheapshot on Penta and now JD has control. Finn tags in with a stomp, JD tags back in with a hilo. Penta gets placed up top, Finn tags in and goes for the mask. Tag to JD, he goes for a back suplex off the middle rope but Penta reverses with a crossbody! Finn blocks the tag to AJ and takes over on Penta. Vertical suplex gets two on Penta. Finn with a chinlock. Penta kicks Finn, avoids the cheapshot and hits a sling blade on Finn. Tag to AJ! Strikes and a clothesline to Finn, then a sliding dropkick. Finn rakes the eyes, but AJ goes for the Calf Crusher! JD breaks it up with a splash (that hits Finn) and gets hit with a flapjack for two! AJ hits the Phenomenon on the floor on JD! I haven’t seen that move in years! Carlito bounces AJ off the steps as we go to commercial!

AJ fights out of a chinlock, but ends up in a double clothesline with Finn. Penta & JD tag in, crossbody by Penta. Clotheslines, rana by Penta. JD goes for the headstand in the corner but Penta hits the superkick. Finn taken out on the apron, then a C4 by Penta to JD. Finn up top, misses the double stomp. Penta with some kicks including an enziguri. Sacrifice to Finn, but Finn rolls through the Penta Driver and rolls him up for two. Sling blade by Finn. Finn runs into a Penta superkick. Penta up top, but Carlito knock him off. Doesn’t matter, it’s time for everyone to dive! Dives from AJ & JD, then Penta hits the Mexican Destroyer on the floor! EL GRANDE AMERICANO is in the audience! He headbutts Penta from behind! Penta gets rolled back in and Finn hits the Coup de Grace for three!

Winners: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh (11:02 shown via pinfall)

Cathy Kelly is with IYO SKY and asks her about Money in the Bank and how the winner will be going after her. IYO is ready for anybody, then Becky Lynch walks up and points out that IYO has never beaten her. She’ll have no problem putting down another champion.

Seth Rollins interrupts Logan’s phone call with his brother to give him a pep talk of sorts. Jey Uso is getting hurt tonight. He won’t be 100%, which means the odds will be in Logan’s favor. If Logan can get past Jey & Gunther, Seth will be waiting on the other side, and Logan will know who to thank if he has that title on his shoulder. Maybe they’ll run it back from WM a couple of years ago, this time with the title on the line. Kofi Kingston & A-Town Down Under are seen conversing in the background as Logan ponders.

Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifier: Becky Lynch vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Natalya: Becky gets tossed outside by Roxanne, Natalya rolls her up for two. Natalya gets tripped by Becky and sent into the barricade. Becky & Roxanne face off in the ring. Roxanne & Becky with some chain wrestling leading to them going for submissions, no obvious advantage here. Roxanne finally gets a crossface before Natalya breaks it up. Natalya suplexes Becky twice, then locks in the surfboard. Natalya releases, goes for a Sharpshooter, Becky reverses into a Disarmer, Roxanne with a rana. Roxanne sent into the corner, Natalya blocks a Manhandle Slam, knocks Becky down and boots Roxanne. Becky & Natalya at it now, Becky slides outside so Roxanne can roll back in. Natalya dives into Becky, then Roxanne dives into both as we go to commercial.

The MITB briefcases are shown hanging as we return to Roxanne hitting both her opponents in opposite corners. Becky runs into Natalya, Roxanne hits a headscissor gimmick that Natalya clotheslines both on. The double Sharpshooter fails and Roxanne sets them up for a Perfect 10 moonsault for two. Roxanne rolls through the Manhandle Slam and rolls Becky up for two. Becky blocks Pop Rox and hits that Manhandle Slam for two. Natalya tries to score a quick fall but can’t. Natalya & Becky exchange strikes, then clotheslines on the ropes. Roxanne hits a Pop Rox into a German suplex for two. Shots exchanged between Becky & Roxanne. Roxanne hits the northern lights throw on Becky, then goes up top, Becky blocks and follows her up. Natalya with the Liger Bomb on Becky for two. Natalya follows Roxanne up top, hits the superplex for two. Natalya locks in the Sharpshooter on Roxanne! Becky bulldogs Natalya out of it. Discus clothesline from Natalya to Becky, goes for the Sharpshooter on Roxanne again, gets Becky in as well but they’re right next to the ropes. Becky gets out, Roxanne doesn’t, but manhandle slam to Natalya! Lyra Valkyria pulls Becky out! She bounces Becky off the post, Becky bounces her off the barricade. Becky tries to get back in but Lyra pulls her out. That leads to Pop Rox on Natalya and a three count!

Winner: Roxanne Perez (11:31 shown via pinfall)

Jey Uso Is back in the locker room with the World Championship & Sami Zayn. Sami promises to take care of Seth & Bron on Saturday. He has Jey’s back, and they do the handshake.

Kairi Sane is in another locker room shadow kicking. Zoey Stark is taping her wrists in the hall. Rhea Ripley is putting her jacket on.

We flash back to 2012 in Greenville, where Michael Cole main evented Raw against John Cena. Pat breaks down Cole’s leg tattoo and the look of disgust on Charles Robinson’s face as Cena doused Cole with Jim Ross’s barbecue sauce. I must say that I’m pretty happy that I don’t remember any of this.

Adam Pearce says that Akira Tozawa can wrestle Rusev next week. Chad Gable asserts that Rusev will end Tozawa’s career just like Otis’s. Chad tells Adam that he wants MITB slots for himself & Ivy Nile. The New Day walk in to talk about their match next week with the Creeds & War Raiders. Chad says it smells like a midlife crisis in here. I mean, probably, but I’ve seen little evidence of Adam Pearce’s midlife crisis on television.

Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller (w/Austin Theory): Grayson with a headlock early on, shoulderblock goes nowhere for Sheamus, but he drives Grayson into the corner. Sheamus with a top wristlock. Grayson with a go-behind, Sheamus into a headlock of his own. He starts throwing Grayson around the ring, then clotheslines him over the top rope. We’re told Austin is entertained by all this. He provides the distraction so Grayson can toss Sheamus off the post & announce desk. A neckbreaker on the floor leads to a commercial.

We return to the fans chanting for Austin Theory. Waller elbows Sheamus in the corner, then a chop. Sheamus stops selling as Waller hits more chops, then lands some of his own. Waller with a modified up and over into double stomp in the corner, he goes outside, rolls in and hits a flatliner for two. Waller walks the middle rope, jumps into a Sheamus knee. Theory may have inadvertently distracted Waller on that one. Powerslam by Sheamus. Sheamus with a cravate, he raises it over his shoulder and throws Waller across the ring. Fishhook camel clutch by Sheamus, then a forearm knocks him on the apron as they get back up. Waller goes for the 10 Beats of the Ballon, but Sheamus lifts him up and drops him neck first on the top rope in the White Noise position. That looked painful & awkward. Waller tries to head back to the locker room instead of taking the 10 Beats, but Theory blocks Waller and Sheamus ends up hitting the beats. Brogue Kick gets the three count on Waller.

Winner: Sheamus (8:44 shown via pinfall)

Cole & McAfee make a bet on the Eastern Conference Finals where they’ll dress like each other for an episode of Raw. Earlier today, Cole & McAfee talked to Tyrese Haliburton about his new playable character in WWE 2K25. Tyrese doesn’t seem to be in the business of giving the Knicks bulletin board material, so this is your basic sports talk radio interview. Tyrese does pick Jey Uso over Logan Paul on Saturday.

Cole & McAfee run down the Saturday Night’s Main Event card. They don’t mention this, but I’ll be providing the live coverage right here on 411mania.com! I’m also doing the Battleground coverage on Sunday, so it’s a busy weekend for your humble correspondent.

Cathy Kelly asks Gunther if his game plan is different heading into his upcoming title shot. Seth Rollins walks up and tells Gunther that he liked his title run. Gunther was a pretty good champ! For a visionary, Seth is short-sighted. He’s not the long game, Gunther is the future. Seth thought he would show Gunther some courtesy, but tells him Gunther will be treated like everyone else if he becomes champion. He’ll make himself a target! Gunther is eagerly awaiting it.

Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifier: Rhea Ripley vs. Kairi Sane vs. Zoey Stark: Listen to those high-pitched squeals for Mami! There might be high pitched squeals emanating from my house for Kairi as well, I can’t confirm or deny that.