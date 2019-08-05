Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

The show starts solemnly with a ten bell salute followed by a moment of silence dedicated to those in Dayton and El Paso who perished due to idiots with guns.

Our opening is cut short because Samoa Joe is standing atop the announce table to talk shit to commentary. He says he knows what they’re going to talk about and how there will be accusations thrown his way. Did anyone see Joe near Reigns? It’s Cole’s job to speak, now is his time.

Cole says that they are live, a week away, and here’s Joe saying he was wrongly accused. Corey says last week was an accident, but Joe’s gotta understand. Joe says this doesn’t make him guilty. Cole says there was a poll where more than 80% believe this was no accident. Joe has a poll, too, and says 80% of the Universe are idiots. Joe wants to see the footage.

Interesting how an exchange between Corey and Joe seems so real, yet the exchanges between Cole and Joe seem so, so, so scripted and weak.

Joe says looks like we had more cams than a dystopian state, but not one slice of Joe. Tonight, his good name has been besmirched, so he will stay here till Reigns arrives, and when he does, the show wil be shut down until he gets the apology he deserves, and if anyone has a problem…

Becky Lynch, of all people, come out to stop Joe in his tracks. She holds her title up high, and I guess that ends that?

Charlotte is out after her, and apparently they’re a tag team. Oh man, look at this crazy and wacky team of people who dislike each other!

It appears we are getting a tag match with Trish and Natalya on one side? Wait…what? Awkward choice that makes little sense from this side. And, yes, I know they’re both Canadian.

Cole yelps that Trish hasn’t been on RAW in nearly a year as if that’s some magnificent feat.

Does Natalya add a layer every week? Seriously, she looks like Super Shredder…



Match 1: Trish Stratus and Natalya vs Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Nattie and Becky to start. They lockup aggressively until Nattie shoves Becky. Becky looks for the quick tap out but Nattie takes her down and works the left arm. Becky rols out of t, locks up from behind. Switch, and Nattie shoots the feet, then rolls over the back and gets a front face headlock. Becky shoots the legs and gets a lock of her own. Nattie pulls her down, and locks in a quick ass arm bar!!! Becky escapes through the legs, and forces a pin for 1…2..NO!!! Becky goes for the Sharpshooter, but Nattie won’t allow it. Becky turns with the arm, looking for the Disarmer, but Charlotte gets a blind tag. Becky, obviously upset, leaves the ring. Charlotte with some chops. Whip to Nattie is revesed. Charlotte flips over the ropes and hits a shoulder. She flies though the ropes, roll through, Nattie hits the ropes, Crucifix pin attempt, but she floats down instead and rolls up for 1..2…NO!!!! Snapmare from Nattie, she runs the back of Charlotte, but Charlotte picks the leg!!! BIG BOOT to Nattie! Charlotte with a hard stomp. Nattie reaches for a tag. Charlotte stops her, mockingly. Cravat from behind. Charlotte wretches the hold annoyingly. Nattie is dropped hard by Charlotte. Charlotte pretends to tag, thinks better of it and smacks her ass instead. Kicks from Charlotte. She pulls Nattie up against the ropes. Nattie with a right hand. Charlotte drops some elbows to the face of Nattie. Charlotte sends Nattie into the corner face first. She goes for a suplex, but Nattie lands on her feet and locks up behind. Elbow from Charlotte hits hard, Charlotte rolls up for 1..2…NO!!!! Nattie kicks Charlotte into the corner buckle. Nattie shoots for the legs. She wants the Sharpshooter. Charlotte with a right hand. Nattie blocks a big boot and gets a spinning discus. Tag to Trish is near. Charlotte there to stop it bty slamming Nattie down hard. She goes to punch Trish, Trish drops down off the apron. Nattie rolls her up. 1…2..NO!!!! T Bone suplex from Charlotte. Trish enters, looking to fight. Ref holds her back. Charlotte looks for the end, hits the ropes. TAG from Becky. Becky in to grab the hair, but Charlotte shoves Becky down into the mat then leaves the ring. Charlotte brushes off her shoulders and leaves up the ramp away from the match that, allegedly, she was forced to be a part of.

IN the ring, Nattie locks in The Sharpshooter!!! Becky reaches the ropes! The ref calls for the DQ.

Winners: Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch via DQ

Did y’all see that flash of awesomeness from Nattie in the beginning before Charlotte slowed it the fuck down?

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **3/4

Trish etners the ring and stops Nattie. Nattie turns and shoves Trish. She leaves the ring, staring deadly at it on her way up. Trish checks on Becky.

Rey Mysterio is so upset. You can tell by the contacts he chooses to wear.



Match 2: Rey Mysterio vs Andrade

Rey with a drop toe hold. He ttacks the back bt Andrade shoves, then hits a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Kick from Rey. Another kick, then an Enziguri. Andrade on the ropes. Rey for the 619, but Andrade is up quick and sends Rey down with a tackle. He hits the ropes, misses a dropkick and Rey comvers for 1..NO!!! Kick then a head scissors into the post by Rey. Rey hits the ropes. Kick from Andrade. Whip to the corner. Andrade stomps Rey’s back. Chop from Andrade in the corner. He hits a knee. Whip to Rey into the corer. He locks up, sends Rey over his back, but Rey grabs the arm and sends Andrade to the outside!!! Rey hits the ropes. He flies and gets a sunset flip, sending Andrade INTO the barricade!!!

We are back from the break, and Andrade has Rey on his shoulders on the 2nd rope. Rey on his shoulders now. Rey spins. Head scissors to Andrade off the top!! Rey covers for 1..2….NO!!!! Kick form Andrade to Rey on the apron. Swingning kick from Rey. Rey to the top. Seated Senton. Hurricanrana to Andrade! Right hands to the face!!! Rey whips. Andrade Sunset Flips, Rey rolls through. KICK TO THE HEAD! Pin for 1…2.NO!!! Rey in the middle of the ring. They set up. Canadian (Mexican?) Destroyer. Andrade misses a chop after the in, but back hands him hard then covers for 1..2..NO!!!Both men up in the corner, exchanging blows. Rey gets locked up and Andrade stomps the chest. He covers for 1..2….NO!!!! Rey springboards ont the shoulders of Andrade, but Rey uses the momentum to do a crucifix bomb of sorts. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Andrade sends Rey into the corner, seated. Andrade hits the corner hard and flies with the knees right to the face of Rey. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Rey gets lifted by Andrade and Rey spins again into a piledriver. Rey covers for 1..2…NO!!! 619 from Rey!!! Frogsplash, but Andrade has the knees up. Andrade covers for 1….2….NO!!!! Andrade with the underhook, but Rey rolls into it for a pin. 1…2…NO!!! Kick from Andrade. He goes for a supelx, Rey gets locked under, and Andrade hits a powerbomb. Andrade grabs the mask! He tries to rip it off. Rey objects. The ref holds Andrade back.

Zelina hangs Rey up on the ropes while the ref is distracted. Andrade with the finish! Pin for 1…2….3!!!!

Winner: Andrade

Wowwie! Some of the more telegraphed moves were a bit obvious, but still pretty stellar. These guys are gold.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ***1/2

Recap of the dumb ass Maria choice from last week.

And to make it all the better, we are AT THE OB GYN! Maria holds her title up, smacks Mike, and tells him to pay attention. They will be marching into Summerslam She tells Mike it’s his one job to protect her and the title. Mike says he promises he won’t let her down.

Maria is called in, and they leave.

The set up is about as professional as a third grade play.

We return to the OB/GYN. Maria is set up with her title. Maria wants Mike to show her some testosterone and prove he can protect her. Mike says to relax and focus on the baby. He hugs Maria and lays her back down. The doc turns. She counts the pin. 1…2…3!!!

Mike enters the waiting room ecstatic at the win.

Truth is dressed in drag with Carmella next to him. Truth says “OBG – Y Not” and says his water broke. He tosses a baby in the air, Mike catches said baby, Truth rolls him up, and the same ref that, seemingly was on Mike’s side, counts the pin and Truth escapes with the title and the blonde.

Charley finds this funny back at the arena. She is here to interview Becky. Becky is limping. Charley wonders if Canada will help Nattie. Becky says she can bring all 9,000 of The Hart Family’s members. She has already let Canada down her entire career. Becky talks of the machine being behind her, but that’s because she gave them no other option because she is not wlaking around like a good girl, hoping people will like her enough not to fire her. Becky is proud of being on top, and while she was out changing this business, Nattie was on a reality tv show changing her bikini. Becky is the one thing Nattie’s career is missing, and in Toronto, she’s going to give Canada what they need – a new hero.

We got the blonde chick with Nattie for a response.

Nattie says people will celebrate when she makes her tap out, and she’s not going to tap her out. She can’t even break her arm, because she’s still not going to tap even if she does. She will lock in the Sharpshooter and….oh fuck this. Her promo devolves immediately into clichés and idiocy. Just know that Becky won this battle of words.

Brock is here. Heyman introduces him. Heyman is authorized, and has been ordered to educate each of us. He’s got some questions. Wasn’t Seth supposed to be the BeastSlayer? Wasn’t he supposed to be the conquer of conquerors? Wasn’t he supposed to be the one man that had Lesnar’s number? The answer lies in a piece of footage. Heyman calls our attention to said footage.

Heyman then puts Seth’s dick pic on the big screen.

Heyman, apparently, dropped to his knees last week, and begged that an unmerciful beast to show any semblance of mercy on Rollins. Heyman knows the WWE needs a new hero. Then, tonight, after the beating of what Seth suffered, Seth Rollins still decided to come here to Pittsburgh tonight.

Not sure why we would cheer someone who is willing to go down in a blaze of glory, because it proves that Seth has more balls than he does brains.

Seth’s music hits, and Brock smirks. Seth walks down a broken man, but he has a backwards hat on, so +4 Level Douche. Seth has a chair. He enters the ring as Heyman screams that it’s not worth it. Seth runs. Brock kicks the ribs. He steps on the chair. Seth tries to pull it. He loses his douche hat!!! Oh no, that’s it. Game over. Brock grabs the chair and hits Seth in the midsection. Brock on the attack with a smack of a chair. Brock toys with Seth for a bit. Heyman yells on from outside. Seth shoots the leg, but Brock gives him a knee. I think Rollins has an orgasm. F5 to Seth.

That’s it guys. That’s what happened there.

We come back to Seth with a mic on the floor, and it’s gotten to a point where he’s gotta ask himself if this is worth it. I wonder what kind of conditioner he uses. Do you think wrestlers share shampoo?

He claims that sometimes you love something so much that you do anything to protect it even if the thing you love gets you beat up week (WHAT) after week (WHAT) after week.

Is he talking about the 24/7 title, too? For him, the answer is yes. This is all he’s got. He’ll be at Summerslam, and he’ll beat Brock Lesnar. He guarantees it.

Some EMTs have a stretcher, but Seth doesn’t appear to like the material. He walks himself up the ramp as someone in the crowd yells for him to rub some dirt on it.

Backstage, Charley is standing next to a box of BACKSTAGE LIGHTING and I honestly just don’t think that’s safe…

It appears Kurt is going to ref a match tonight. He gets the hometown shoutout.

From behind him comes a chant of USA. It’s the Street Profits. They introduce themselves. They’re carrying an ice chest. They pimp their tag team title defense match this Saturday. They talk bout the Three Is and Kurt Angle looks like a father at a talent show. We get some beat boxing of Kurt’s theme music. Out comes the milk. It’s organic!!!!

Kurt says he promised his wife he wouldn’t be get too crazy. Kurt says just one after they call him Mike K.

Drew overhears all the hilarity, and he was worried his sides were genuinely going to split. He is about to step forward but gets stopped by Angelo….whoa. That wa a nice moment. He says he comes in peace, just wants to make sure Angle calls it down the middle. Have they seen the match with Angle he had? Didn’t he tap Angle out to his own move? If Kurt steps out of line, he’ll take his boot and crack his skull open.



Match 3: The Minnesota Viking Raiders of Oakland vs Jobbers

Honestly, the only thing worth noting here is that Corey mentions how quiet the crowd is as if it’s a good thing, and Renee hilariously says, “Just end it.”



Winners: The Minnesota Viking Raiders of Oakland

eyeroll

Match Quality: 0

Personal Enjoyment: -100

Total Rating: -50

A video package for Harley Race is shown.

Kurt Angle comes out to much love. Cedric is next. Drew attacks from behind! He sends Cedric to the barricade, then slaps Cedric in the face. He sets up for the Alabama Slam. I’m mad cuz they havn’t panned to Angle’s WOW face yet. Cedric escapes the hold, hops on the barricade, and grabs the head then hits a DDT to the floor!!

The lights go out. Uh oh….

The Fiend has Kurt in the middle of the ring!!! He’s got the Mandible Claw locked in.

New Day is here after a break.

The OC is here. Gallows has on face paint on he’s chewing gum. So, obviously, they’re getting paid more.



Match 1:

Anderson and Woods to start. Kick to Woods. Woods with an eblow after a whip then a tackle. AJ with a right hand on the apron. After some stomps and kicks, the ref calls for a DQ

Winner:



Match Quality:

Personal Enjoyment:

Total Rating:

The OC attacks with stomps as we are informed Kofi is not here. AJ sends Woods into the corner. Kicks and stomps until…..

Ricochet runs down the ramp! He holds the ropes, Gallows is out. Kick to Anderson. Head scissors to AJ. Dropkick to AJ.