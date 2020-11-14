Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone and welcome to 411mania’s coverage of WWE Smackdown. I’m Robert Winfree, relaying the information to you good people just as I see it. Tonight we’re still building towards Survivor Series but that’s kind of being downplayed in favor of some other narratives. Top of the list is what’s going on with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, Uso might be bridling under the leadership of Reigns and the influence of Paul Heyman. Carmella returned to TV last week when she took out Smackdown women’s champion Sasha Banks after the Banks vs. Bayley blowoff bout. We’re also being threatened with another Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio match, I can’t wait for Aalyah to turn on her family and join him and Murphy. Then they’ll keep dragging that thing out for another 3 months I’m sure. There’s also the general issue of team cohesion for Team Smackdown heading towards Survivor Series, I’m sure the presence of King Corbin wont be a giant drag. Anyway, let’s see what’s coming our way tonight.

Match #1:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: