Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey there people, it’s Friday and time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight the road to WrestleMania continues, and it’s time to forget the brand split exists. Roman Reigns will be here tonight, and first and foremost on his agenda is dealing with Jey Uso. Jey showed up briefly last week as Sami Zayn was talking with Jimmy Uso and the overall loyalties of Jey remain unclear. Further complicating matters for the Tribal Chief will be the presence of Cody Rhodes tonight, Cody and Roman have yet to go face to face despite being the main event of WrestleMania and it’s time to see how they’ll interact. Elsewhere Rhea Ripley will take on Liv Morgan, Gunther is looking for his Mania dance partner and it looks like Drew McIntyre is the current leading contender, with Rhea here it’s a fair bet that Dominik Mysterio will be here and if they’re going to pull the trigger on Rey vs. Dom they need to do so pretty soon. There’s also some questions around Bray Wyatt and how he’ll be lining up with Bobby Lashley, also who thought that was a good pairing and why are they still employed? LA Knight lost a match with Kofi Kingston last week, which was a stupid booking decision, but we’ll see if he shows up again to continue antagonism with the New Day. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

We open with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, our Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Roman is here with Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. Heyman has a mic, which he hands off to Roman. Roman provides the crowd in Washington, DC a chance to acknowledge him, which they do. Immediately after that though, here comes Cody Rhodes. Cody has a mic and somewhat hesitantly gets into the ring, Solo taking a slightly more aggressive posture as he does so. Pretty loud “Cody” chants. Cody says contrary to what Mr. Heyman might have said, Cody is not here to invade or engage in reckless negotiation, he’s here for a conversation with his WrestleMania opponent. So unless Roman feels he needs his compatriots here they’re not really needed. Roman smiles, and tells Heyman to leave, then says Solo goes too. Heyman and Solo do leave after Heyman returns the title belts to Roman. Jimmy is heading out as well, leaving our WrestleMania main eventers alone. Roman asks if that makes Cody more comfortable. Roman drops both of the title belts in front of Cody, then asks what he wants to talk about. Cody wants to talk about Roman, Roman seems down. Cody brings up the current title run of Roman, the reality has become legend and Roman has superseded hyperbole. But allow Cody to tell Roman something about himself. Roman has become an impossible mountain to climb, but that’s kind of what Cody does. He’ll never become more than Randy’s apprentice, he’ll never survive Stardust, and there’s no way 10,000 people will pay to see his little indy show. For anyone else Roman might be impossible, but not for Cody. Roman chuckles at this, then says Cody is good, that might have been practiced all week, it was flawless. But allow Roman to switch gears, he asks if Cody has ever won either of the titles between them right now, has he ever even competed for one of them? Has he ever main evented WrestleMania before? Because Roman has done all of that, making him the most experienced main event of all time. But the real kicker is that Roman has been groomed for this since he was a boy, by his own father and by Cody’s father. Cody’s little facial reactions here are good, but Roman’s not done with his story. Roman wants to talk about Dusty Rhodes, now take it easy, he’s got way too much love for Dusty to degrade his memory. Roman goes into a Dusty impression, recalling what Dusty said to him that gave him confidence in this business. He’d talk with Dusty for hours about everything, about being the face of the company, and says Dusty called everything Roman would do long before he ever did. Dusty was the best. He says Dusty would never say anything about Cody when they were together. Maybe with others, but when Roman was there Cody didn’t exist. He knows this is a lot, and God he wishes Dusty was here right now. They both miss him. Roman picks his belts back up, and he knows Dusty isn’t here but be aware, if there’s anything Dusty didn’t teach Cody, Roman will. Roman offers a handshake, Cody isn’t even playing on the same field as Roman, this isn’t chess. Cody realizes that Heyman wasn’t sent to get into Cody’s head, he was just there to tell him the truth. If that’s the truth then one of the fabled Dusty’s kid is better than Dusty’s actual kid. And that might mean that Roman is the son Dusty always wanted. Well that changes everything. This isn’t just a story that needs to be finishes, this becomes a necessity. Cody has to exist, and the only way he can exist is by beating Roman at WrestleMania. So absolutely Roman, champ, may the better man win. They shake hands and Roman heads off. OK, that was great. Why the hell did they wait that long to let these two interact?

We come back to Rhea Ripley heading to the ring.

Match #1: Rhea Ripley w/ Dominik Mysterio vs. Liv Morgan

Liv with a shotgun dropkick right away then she tries strikes. Ripley catches a kick but Liv fights back with a few arm drags only to be caught in a flapjack then a running knee from Ripley. A few strikes from Ripley then she slams Liv into a corner but misses the follow up. Some corner offense from Liv then another dropkick to send Ripley out of the ring. Liv sets for a dive, and kind of hits the ropes on her way out but Ripley just dodges anyway and Liv faceplants to the floor as we head to break.

Ripley is in control as we come back, she’s working the back of Liv. Liv flips out of a back suplex and hits a Backstabber. Kick from Liv then a hurricanrana. Kicks from Liv then a Codebreaker, and a follow up Codebreaker off the ropes. Liv up top, jumping Codebreaker and that gets a 2 count. Ripley counters an ObLIVion, tries Riptide but Liv slips free and lands a kick then a knee strike in the corner. Liv up top, but flies into a powerbomb. Ripley is pissed, hits the Riptide but doesn’t pin instead locking up the King Kong Clutch to get the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rhea Ripley won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Liv’s attempted suicide dive wasn’t great, but everything after the commercial break was perfectly fine. That’ll send us to break.

We come back to the Bloodline, Roman asks Jimmy if he’s talked to Jey and Jimmy says Jey just needs time. Roman wants to know how much time. Roman is running out of patience, Jimmy promises to tell him. Apparently not with Jey, Roman is running out of patience with Jimmy. Hoo boy, Roman is staring daggers at everyone.

Video recap of Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross last week featuring the interference of Dominik and the confrontation between Rey and Dom after the match.

Ripley and Dom walk in the back, they find Santos Escobar. Santos says Rey should have clocked Dom last week, but he knows why he didn’t. Fortunately Santos doesn’t have that problem, and if Dom wants to do something about it he’ll be in the ring. If Dom’s anything like the man he claims he is he’ll be there, man to man. That sends us to break.

