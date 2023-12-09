Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, it’s Friday night and we’ve got another episode of WWE Smackdown. Last week Randy Orton signed with the blue brand and set his sights on the Bloodline, so that’ll probably keep Roman busy until the Rumble when Roman’s back. LA Knight is sort of on the back burner now as he looks to be Randy’s wingman to deal with Solo Sikoa, to that effect we’ve got Randy and Knight vs. Solo and Jimmy Jannetty Uso on tap tonight. With Roman not on the show regularly and the US title around the waist of another part time guy we’re getting a tournament to crown the next challenger to Logan Paul’s US title and that’ll start tonight. Our two tournament matches are Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar, Lee and Escobar should be good. We’re also getting another installment of Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, AJ Styles may or may not be coming back to TV finally, Butch is still looking for purpose now that the Brutes have broken up, and CM Punk will be here to talk. Punk is almost certainly RAW bound as that’s where the current on screen interactions are leading, but they might do another bit with both GMs presenting him contracts. Anyway that’s the preamble for this Tribute to the Troops episode of Smackdown, so let’s get to the action.

Because this is a Tribute to the Troops show we open with a performance of God Bless America.

No Corey Graves this week, instead Michael Cole and Kevin Patrick are joined by John Bradshaw Layfield.

Anyway after that it’s time for our first match.

After our competitors walk out for some reason Dominik Mysterio oozes his way down to ringside.

Match #1 – US title Tournament: Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee

Lee attacks with strikes right away then clotheslines Escobar out of the ring. Back in the ring Lee hits a hurricanrana to send Escobar out of the ring then hits a dive. A few strikes from Lee back in the ring then a superkick for 2, he tries a top rope armdarg but Escobar shoves him to the apron. Escobar with a neckbreaker through the ropes to get a 2 count. Escobar with some headbutts in the corner but then is sent to the apron by Lee. Lee then tries a jumping hurricanrana but Escobar stalls him out and powerbombs him on the apron to send us to break.

Lee is starting a comeback as we return to action, he lands punches then fires up with clotheslines. Lee with a superkick in the corner then a floating dropkick to follow up. Escobar avoids Operation Dragon but gets caught in a rebound German suplex but Lee then runs into a superkick for a 2 count. Lee avoids a Phantom Driver with an inside cradle and a near fall. Lee with his Ospreay counter to a clothesline into a Liger Bomb for a near fall, then he knees Escobar out of the ring. Outside the ring Lee gets into a brief altercation with Dom, then kicks Escobar on the apron. Lee heads up top but Escobar crotches him, hoists him up and hits a Phantom Driver to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Santos Esocbar won in 9:08

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Not surprised these two had a good match, this one got a little more time than their Survivor Series encounter and that helped. Escobar is darn good and Lee is no slouch either.

Post match Dom again oozes away to just waste everyone’s time.

We get a recap of Randy Orton signing with Smackdown last week.

In the back Randy talks with Nick Aldis after paying a fine for RKO-ing him last week. Randy then complains about teaming with LA Knight, he doesn’t even know who Knight is. Aldis says they both want the Bloodline, and Aldis wants to see the match. Aldis then looks at the check and says the fine was only 50 thousand, and this is 100 thousand. Randy: “Oh, that’s for next time.”

We get some videos about the history of Tribute to the Troops over the years.

After that here comes Cody. Cody gets a mic, “So what do you want to talk about?” He knows tonight is special and that’s why he asked to be here for Tribute to the Troops. He thanks everyone for their service on behalf of WWE, then tosses us to another video package about the history of Tribute to the Troops. This one is mostly focused on John Cena and uses his various voice overs. Back to Cody and he again thanks all the service men and women. Before he goes, he brings out the Army Drill Team to perform on stage.

Michael Cole has Brad Nessler join commentary now and they all talk for a bit. Brad will be present on commentary for at least our next match it looks like. To that end, here comes Bobby Lashley, brief video package for Bobby as his father was in the Army as was Bobby. Lashley and Karrion Kross will wrestle after this break.

Post break Montez Ford has a video about being a Marine from 2008 to 2012.

To the ring, and Kross does get an entrance at least. I half expected him to get the jobber treatment in that respect.

Match #2 – US Title Tournament: Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett

Kross attacks right away with strikes, Bobby fights back but he’s kicked into the corner. Bobby hits a back elbow, tries the Hurt Lock but Kross fights away from that and lands an elbow that floors Bobby and sends him out of the ring. Outside the ring Kross tosses Bobby at the steps but Bobby just hops over them, then turns around and hits a clothesline on Kross. Back in the ring Bobby with a belly to belly suplex then he clotheslines Kross out of the ring and sends us to break.

Kross with some corner strikes as we come back, then a combination of strikes in the corner then hits an exploder suplex. Bobby with punches to start his comeback but he runs into a superkick. Now Bobby fires up with a clothesline then a neckbreaker. Suplex from Bobby but then Kross avoids a powerslam only to run into a one handed spinebuster. Bobby fires up the crowd and wants a Spear, which he hits and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bobby Lashley won in 6:46

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: A bit too predictable to get higher, but this wasn’t a bad match despite that. Bobby advancing to wrestle Escobar makes sense.

We get a recap of Bianca Belair pretty much squashing Kairi Sane last week.

In the back Asuka gets ready for her match, Bayley shows up and apologizes for last week. She’s going to stay in the back tonight, and wants the rest of Damage Control to stay back with here and let Asuka take on Charlotte alone. Dakota Kai says everyone else will be out there with Asuka tonight, but Bayley should stay back. Damage Control minus Bayley head out.

