Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well January is finally over and on this Groundhog Day it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. The Royal Rumble is in the rear view mirror and we’re full speed ahead towards WrestleMania. Both Rumble winners have yet to decide who they’re facing at Mania, and on Monday Seth Rollins made his pitch to Cody Rhodes about challenging him. Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be on hand tonight as will Cody, and while I kind of doubt a full decision will be announced tonight Roman will definitely have something to say about what Rollins said and something to say to Cody about Mania. Of course newly appointed TKO board member The Rock might have something to say about this as well, he’s teased a feud with Roman and could still prove to be a complication for all parties involved. As for the other Rumble winner, Bayley and the rest of Damage Control showed up on RAW only to get run over and chased off by a combination of Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax so there’s a decent chance that more drama unfolds tonight. WWE is claiming that Bayley will choose her Mania opponent tonight, which is possible but I wont be shocked if they stretch that out a little longer. As we head towards Mania we still need a few things clarified, what will LA Knight, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Bianca Belair, and more be doing? Logan Paul retained the US title and while he’s unlikely to appear much before we really move towards Mania he will need a fresh challenger for that date. Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits are still beefing with The Final Testament so expect that feud to continue, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams are both on hand tonight so they might team up against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory but officially no matches have been announced for tonight. Elimination Chamber is coming up sooner rather than later and while a lot of us are looking towards Mania it would be a mistake to overlook that PPV, so let’s see if they’re ready to start building to that tonight. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

We see the whole Bloodline arrive while Corey Graves sets up our video recap of the Royal Rumble.

We also see Cody Rhodes arrive, with his dog Pharaoh in tow. Damage Control can also be seen arriving.

First to the arena as the show starts is US champion Logan Paul. Our announce team is Corey Graves and Wade Barrett, let’s see how these two mesh. Both normally play heel roles on commentary and double heels is usually a bad idea. Anyway Paul has a mic and makes fun of Alabama since they’re in Birmingham. He admits to underestimating Kevin Owens, Owens just looks like a pissed off donut but he made him fight and Owens did more damage to Paul than Floyd Mayweather did. But despite that Owens still lost and Logan is still the champion, he calls himself one of the toughest people on the brittle roster. He makes fun of CM Punk’s triceps injury, then adds Seth Rollins to the mix as injury prone guys. Everyone except him gets hurt. Kevin Owens shows up with a mic to interrupt things, he hangs out on the entrance stage then talks as he walks to the ring, first sucking up to the crowd. Then he insults Paul as an unbearable idiot, he might not have walked away with the title but knocking Paul out and putting him through a table felt better. But now he’s ready to fully restore the glory of that title and take it from Paul. Paul is glad Owens felt good, but that was his only shot at the belt. He outsmarted Owens at the Rumble. Owens says everyone knows he’ll stop at nothing to win a match, and he admits to getting caught at the Rumble and then puts over the ref for actually catching him for once. But the thing is, and Owens gets in the ring, he doesn’t kneed brass knuckles to beat Paul’s ass. Paul says Owens smells, Owens says he bathed in Prime. Paul tells him to leave, he’s not getting another title shot and will find a real challenger and tells Owens to focus on his match with Austin Theory while Paul talks smack about him on commentary. That does bring out Austin Theory and his chatty doppelganger as we head to break.

Commentary claims that Cody Rhodes will make his WrestleMania decision tonight.

Match #1: Austin Theory w/ Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens

Owens starts throwing hands right away then hits a side headlock takeover. Theory can’t escape the headlock and then Owens drops him with a shoulder block. Some rope running and Owens with an arm drag then tries to start working the arm of Theory. Chop from Owens then some punches but his right hand is still a little injured and Theory kicks him then gets the knees up to block a senton from Owens. Mounted punches from Theory and he begs for boos, a part of the audience gives him some pity response. A bit of corner work from Theory, he trips Owens up but when trying his rolling dropkick Owens dodges then hits a senton. Cannonball senton in the corner from Owens but only a 2 count. They fight to the apron, and Theory back body drops Owens onto the apron as we head to break.

Theory is working a chinlock as we come back. Owens is able to fight free and lands a headbutt. Lariat from Owens but his right hand is still messed up and he can’t follow up. Strikes from Owens now to retain momentum. Tornado DDT from Owens, then he climbs up top and hits a Swanton Bomb but only a 2 count and I’m sure Jeff Hardy is unhappy that his finish is diminished. Theory blocks a Stunner then posts Owens and follows up with a rolling Blockbuster for a 2 count. Theory puts Owens on the top rope, but you can’t superplex Owens who counters but loses the grip and Theory follows up with a Torture Rack Bomb and a near fall. Waller jumps up to distract the ref and Paul passes knuckles to Owens. Owens takes the knux and clocks Waller with them, then one for Theory as well and he hides the knux in his gear and pins Theory to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kevin Owens won in 10:51

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: I really hope Theory gets his character and presentation together at some point, because he’s got a ton of tools. Turning him face opposite Waller sooner or later seems to be the general idea.

Post match Owens chases Paul to the back.

We see Rhea Ripley arrive to hear Bayley’s announcement, that sets up another recap of the Rumble focusing on Naomi’s return. In the back we see Bianca Belair, Shtozi, and Michin welcoming Naomi back. Tiffany Stratton is here and is the newest Smackdown member, she object to not being celebrated, then she slaps Michin and runs off. Michin goes after her but Nick Aldis keeps them apart and Michin gets a match with Stratton later.

To the ring, here comes Pretty Deadly, there will be a lot of tag teams in action after this break.

In the back Bianca Belair talks with Nick Aldis, she wants a shot at Iyo Sky after Bayley says she’ll take on Rhea Ripley. Logan Paul interrupts this asks for any challenger apart from Kevin Owens. He and Belair start bickering before Paul walks off.

We get a video for Legado del Fantasma since Elektra Lopez has joined them, Santos Escobar does the talking about how important family is. They’ve been entrusted with the legacy of their family in lucha libre, and they must eradicate Rey Mysterio and the LWO. They toast to honor, loyalty, and Legado del Fantasma.

Match #2 – Tag Team Fatal 4-Way Match: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) vs. Angel and Humberto w/ Elektra Lopez vs. Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde w/ Zelina Vega

Prince and Bate start us off, only two men at a time I guess. The winner of this match will take on a winner of a similar match on RAW and whoever wins that gets to challenge Judgement Day. Bate out wrestles Prince then tags in Dunne who stomps the arm of Prince. Prince tags in Wilde but Bate makes a blind tag and head scissors Wilde, Cruz comes in and we get a bunch of head scissors from the faces, then the heels jump them. This all breaks down pretty quickly and the heels get tossed out. Ultimately Cruz and Humberto are in the ring and Cruz with a jumping head scissors. Wilde tags in and they hit a double baseball slide. Cruz, Dunne, and Bate then help launch Wilde off the second rope onto the pile of heels and we get a commercial break.

We come back to Prince working a headlock on Wilde. Wilde flips out of a back suplex and tags in Dunne. Dunne runs wild with kicks to all the heels, then he stomps the fingers of Prince and hits a Buzzsaw kick. Another kick to the head of Wilson, then a rolling release suplex for Cruz. Prince kicks Dunne and Wilson tags in to hit the Bad Apples but Bate breaks up the pin. Bate with an airplane spin to Prince, then a lariat and German suplex combo to Wilson but Angel and Humberto break up the pin. Cruz and Wilde take them out, then Zelina deals with Elektra to set up a dive from Cruz and Wilde. Zelina then with a meteora to Elektra on the floor. Wilson rolls up Dunne for 2 but Dunne then snaps the fingers and tags in Bate, they hit a double Tiger Driver and get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: British Strong Style won in 8:47

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: A bit too frantic, but that’s a complaint about all these kinds of matches. Everyone got to show off a bit, and the right team won given the general landscape of tag teams at the moment. LDF and LWO continue to feud and that’s probably a good thing for everyone.

We get a recap of Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax brawling through Damage Control on RAW and Nia just scaring them all away.

In the back Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Asuka talk amongst themselves. Iyo says Bayley’s done tonight, and we then see Bayley in the background trying to look pensive or hurt but not quite managing either expression. That sends us to break.

We come back to our third Rumble recap, this one looking at Cody Rhodes and his win then shifting to a package of former champions with Seth Rollins insulting some of them while trying to get Cody to pick him.

In the ring Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are present to welcome out Bayley and Damage Control. Bayley says she’s done almost everything there is to do at WrestleMania. She’s been a champion, a tag team champion, even hosted, but this year is different. She didn’t get here alone, she had Damage Control with her. They were there for the rides, the highs and lows, Damage Control is family. And when she thinks about WrestleMania she thinks about moments, about being the best, and she needs to beat one of the best to do that. Rhea Ripley is in the back watching on a monitor. Or Bayley could choose another fight. Sometimes it’s more personal than a title, sometimes it’s about what’s in your heart. She wants to prove people wrong, she thought Damage Control were her friends, but now she’s got to prove them wrong. She speaks some Japanese to Iyo, she picked up the language from those three talking behind her back. Bayley has been around the block enough to smell a backstab coming. All she wanted was to make Damage Control the best. What happened? She says they were tight before Sane and Asuka came around, she wants to know what happened but Sane and Asuka jump her from behind. The three women lay out Bayley but Bayley grabs a metal pipe from under the ring then fights them off with it. Iyo and Bayley stare off, and Iyo leaves without getting physical with her. Bayley gets the mic and says she’ll see Iyo at WrestleMania. A pretty good example of how predictable doesn’t mean bad.

After this break we’ll have some trios action.

We get a recap of what just happened, Iyo Sky vs. Bayley is our first official match for WrestleMania 41.

To the ring, here comes the Final Testament. I half expected a brawl to kick off on the way down but no, Bobby Lashley and the Profits get their full entrance.

The fight starts right away with a big brawl between all six men. Dawkins is able to run over Rezar on the floor. Kross and Bobby are in the ring, Kross lands an elbow but runs into a spinebuster. Scarlett then saves Bobby from a Hurt Lock but B-Fab takes her out with a pump kick. Bobby then Spears Kross. The bell never rang so no match I guess, the Final Testament retreat and might be dead in the water after that poor bit.

In the back Aldis offers Bron Breakker a contract but Adam Pearce is here to tell him to at least wait for Monday when Pearce can offer him a deal. Bron is willing to hear him out on Monday. Jade Cargill is here to talk with Aldis, and Aldis tells Pearce to get lost.

Tiffany Stratton heads to the ring for her main roster singles debut. She’ll wrestle Michin after this break.

Match #3: Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin

