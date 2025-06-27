Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, it’s Friday so it’s time for WWE Smackdown. We’re in Saudi Arabia for this episode as Clash of Champions is tomorrow, and speaking of champions we’ve got three title matches set for tonight. The WWE tag team titles are on the line as the Street Profits defend against Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of the Wyatt Sicks, despite everything the Profits still can’t get on PPV it seems. Also the WWE women’s title will be up between champion Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match, and one has to imagine that the presence of Naomi with her MITB briefcase will be looming large over those proceedings. Lastly on the title front women’s US champion Zelina Vega defends against Giulia, and honestly Giulia seems very likely to pick up the belt here. WWE champion Jon Cena will be here and likely trade more barbs with CM Punk after Cena got to do his own play on the infamous Pipe Bomb promo last week, which was pretty great as a segment. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are the finalists for the King of the Ring so there will doubtless be words if not blows exchanged, ditto for Jade Cargill and Asuka as the Queen of the Ring finalists. LA Knight has moved from the Bloodline Vortex into the Seth Rollins Vortex, neither of those are good, but we’ll see what he’s got as a response to getting Tsunami’d repeatedly by Bronson Reed last week. Solo Sikoa will be getting a shot at Jacob Fatu’s US title tomorrow, so there’s sure to be some kind of interaction on that front. Aleister Black and Ron Killings had a bit of a run in last week when Ron attacked Kit Wilson when Wilson was waiting for Black to make his entrance. Still no story for Rey Fenix it seems, which is a shame. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.

Match #1:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: