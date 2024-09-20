Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey everyone, I’d like to thank you all for being kind to Jeremy last week as he covered Smackdown’s move to the USA network. I share his antipathy for that new logo for the record, it’s not terribly well designed. I covered TNA’s Victory Road event last week, which was fine enough I guess, but I’m happy to be back here with you guys. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are about to become tag team partners who don’t get along while they challenge Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood, to that end there will almost certainly be more interactions between the two rivals tonight. LA Knight defends the US title against Andrade, and you just know Carmelo Hayes is going to stick his nose into that one. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton team up against Bayley and Naomi in the ongoing battle for last name supremacy in wrestling, the stipulation here being if Jax or Tiffany get pinned then whoever got the pin will get a title shot while if Bayley or Naomi get pinned whoever took the fall leaves Smackdown “permanently”. Randy Orton returned to Smackdown last week and seems to be teaming up with Kevin Owens again, so they’re either beating up Theory and Waller for a bit longer or will try to drag Tonga Loa into something watchable in a title program. The Wyatt Sicks have sort of teased an appearance on Smackdown, DIY and the Street Profits are pretty much dead in the water right now, but speaking of dead in the water there’s Giovanni Vinci who might be around tonight. Still no sign of AJ Styles or Shinsuke Nakamura. While it’s likely that RAW takes center stage at Bad Blood with Drew McIntyre and CM Punk going into Hell in a Cell and the WWE title not even being defended on the card, something for the tag team champions or Nia Jax to do at that event needs to get established sooner rather than later. Well cue the new theme music, not a fan by the way, and let’s get to the action.

We get a recap of Cody and Roman joining forces last week.

After that we see the Bloodline arrive, they all set off the metal detector, and Jacob Fatu beats the crap out of the security personnel because he can.

Michael Cole and Cory Graves welcome us to the show, then we kick things off with a match. Novel concept but I’m here for it.

LA Knight heads to the ring, followed by Andrade.

Match #1 – US Title Match: (c) LA Knight vs. Andrade

Andrade offers a hand, Knight considers then gives it a slap. They tie up and Knight with an arm wringer, Andrade counters and tries a Figure 4 but Knight counters into a Small Package for 2. Andrade nearly eats a Blunt Force Trauma but rolls out of the ring and we head to break.

