Join 411’s Live WWE Survivor Series Coverage

Welcome to 411’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames Report. We are LIVE in my adopted hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. We start with a video package for the men’s and women’s WarGames matches followed by a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory. Next up is a video package for Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi followed by a video package for AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor. The Kickoff Show finishes up with another video package for the men’s WarGames match.



Women’s WarGames Match

Team Belair vs. Team Bayley



Bianca Belair and Dakota Kai start the match, and Belair immediately levels Kai with a drop kick. Kai snaps Belair’s neck off the top rope, but Belair pulls Kai through the ropes and slams her to the mat. Belair levels Kai with a shoulder block and tries to lawn dart her into the cage, but Kai gets her hands up to grab the cage and block. Kai charges at Belair, but Belair catches her with a back breaker. Belair charges at Kai in the corner, but Kai side steps her, and Belair posts herself in the corner. Kai connects with a running boot in the corner and then tosses Belair back into the other ring. Belair fights back with a back elbow shot followed by a vertical suplex. Kai lands a scorpion kick and goes for a hurricanrana, but Belair blocks and dumps Kai face-first to the mat. Belair whips Kai into the cage and then powerbombs her into the cage. Iyo Sky enters the match. Sky levels Belair with a drop kick and connects with a diving hurricanrana from the middle rope. Sky and Kai double team Belair and work her over in the corner. Belair fights back with a double suplex, but Sky regains control with a springboard drop kick. Asuka enters the match Asuka catches Kai with a German suplex and then squares off with Sky. Sky catches Asuka with an arm drag, but Asuka fights back with a hip attack. Asuka hits a sliding knee shot and heads up top. Kai joins Asuka up top, but Belair presses Kai off the top and slams her into the cage. Asuka and Sky slug it out as Belair works over Kai. Nikki Cross enters the match. Cross tosses kendo sticks and trash can lids into the ring before entering the cage. Cross goes after Belair with a trash can lid and then chokes her with a kendo stick. Sky works over Asuka in the corner and then locks in a modified camel clutch. Alexa Bliss enters the match. Bliss goes right after Cross and levels her with a drop kick. Bliss stuns Sky with a forearm shot to the jaw, and then Asuka bulldogs Sky into a trash can lid. Cross grabs a kendo stick and sets her sights on Bliss, but Belair grabs the kendo stick and tears it in half. Kai and Sky land kendo stick shots to Belair as Cross climbs to the top of the cage. Belair whips her opponents with braid, but Cross dives off the top of the cage and takes out everyone else in the match! Bayley enters the match. Bayley slides two ladders and a table into the ring before finally entering the cage. Bayley sunset flips Belair into the corner and then uses the table to slam Belair into the cage between the two rings. Cross slams Belair’s face onto the table, and then Sky hits an assisted standing moonsault onto Bliss. Kai hits an assisted double stomp onto Asuka. Mia Yim enters the match. Yim tosses two trash cans into the ring and then enters the cage. Yim launches a trash can into Kai and then guillotines Sky onto a trash can lid. Yim dumps Kai face-first onto a trash can lid, but Cross leaps onto Yim’s back and locks in a sleeper. All eight competitors head to the top in various corners. Superplexes all around! Rhea Ripley enters the match. Ripley charges straight into the cage and drop kicks Asuka into the corner and tosses Belair into Asuka into the corner. Bliss dives off the top rope at Ripley, but Ripley catches Bliss and counters into a suplex. Ripley locks in the Prism Trap on Asuka, and Sky lands a basement drop kick to Asuka while she’s in the hold. Becky Lynch enters the match. The WarGames match officially begins!