Jon Moxley Reveals His Contract Status With NJPW, Where Things Stand With Next IWGP United States Championship Match

In a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW champion Jon Moxley discussed his current status with New Japan Pro Wrestling, the type of contract he has with the company, what’s next for the IWGP United States title, and much more. You can read his comments below.

On his current contract status with NJPW: “Well, I don’t have a contract with New Japan. I had one that was from June when I started up until Wrestle Kingdom. It was just for that specific run.”

On the type of agreement he has with the company: “I guess we’re just kind of on a verbal, non-specific verbal agreement. Because I know I love going there, they love having me, and so they know I’ll just keep going as long as they give me good opponents and fun matches and good stuff. They know my priority is I work every Wednesday, and as long as I got free time, I’ll do New Japan whenever. So that’s just where it’s at right now.”

On plans for the IWGP United States title: “I will say that we’re working on it. I don’t know exactly when or where I will meet the winner of the tournament that’s going on, but it will happen. It’ll be all good.”

