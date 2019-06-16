wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Faces Cass XL with nZo at Northeast Wrestling Show (Pic, Video)

June 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley AEW Double or Nothing

– Jon Moxley battled Cass XL, the former Big Cass, at a Northeast Wrestling show in Jackson, New Jersey on Saturday night. You can see video clips and a pic below from the match, which saw Moxley deliver Dirty Deeds to both Cass and nZo, who was there with Cass, and getting the pinfall win.

Moxley answered an open challenge from Cass for the match. He made his return to the US indy scene for NEW at their show on Friday night.

Big Cass, Jon Moxley, Northeast Wrestling, nZo

