Various News: Jon Moxley Shares Photo From NJPW Dojo, Full AJ Styles vs. Kazuchika Okada Match, BOLA 2019 Details Announced

– Jon Moxley shared a photo from the NJPW Dojo this week. He’s set to make his NJPW debut on June 5 at the Best of the Super Juniors Final. He will face Juice Robinson for the IWGP US Championship. You can check out the tweet Jon Moxley shared below.

– NJPW released a full match between AJ Styles and Kazuchika Okada from July 2015. You can check out the full match video below.

– PWG has officially announced that the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles (BOLA) will be held on September 19, 20, and 22. You can check out the announcement below. The shows will be held at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California.