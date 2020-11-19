Jon Moxley Says He and Renee Paquette Are Expecting (Video)

Congratulations appear to be in order for Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette, as Moxley noted on tonight’s Dynamite that they’re expecting. During tonight’s show, Moxley noted during a promo that Paquette was pregnant.

The promo involved Moxley talking about how he’s become the champion he is and told a story about his dad and how he knows he’s one of the good guys. He continued on, saying, “And now the whole world is bearing down on me. My body feels like hell, I can’t even get out of bed this morning. I have a pregnant wife at home.” He went on to talk about all the pressures on him as a double champion, and how he knows what to do: he’s going to sign the contract for his match with Kenny Omega, shake Omega’s hand and let Omega know that he’s the best wrestler in the world.

Paquette, who just announced the launch of her new podcast, has yet to comment. Assuming the news is true and not something said for the promo, I’d like to wish congratulations to the happy couple on behalf of 411.