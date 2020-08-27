wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Tops The 2020 PWI 500, MJF Reacts
Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI 500 list for 2020 is compiled, and Jon Moxley is topping the list. PWI announced on Thursday after images of the PWI 500 issue’s cover leaked online that Moxley ranked at #1 for this year’s list of the top 500 pro wrestlers in the world.
PWI compiles its yearly list based on a host of criteria including win – loss record, technical ability, influence on the sport, success against the highest grade of competition, success against the most diverse competition, and activity. This year’s list covers the period from July 1st, 2019 to June 30th, 2020.
Moxley ranked at #20 in the 2019 PWI 500 list. This year’s period saw Moxley make his way to AEW where he won the AEW World Championship in February of this year at AEW Revolution. The recent previous winners are:
2011: The Miz
2012: CM Punk
2013: John Cena
2014: Daniel Bryan
2015: Seth Rollins
2016: Roman Reigns
2017: Kazuchika Okada
2018: Kenny Omega
2019: Seth Rollins
2020: Jon Moxley
MJF, who is set to face Moxley at All Out for the World Title had his own response to the news as you can see below:
What a joke. https://t.co/36Jrocr0u9
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 27, 2020
