Jon Moxley Granted Trademark For ‘Switchblade Conspiracy’ Tag Team Name

Jon Moxley has secured his trademark for his tag team name with Sami Callihan. “Gimmick Attorney” Mike Dockins posted to Twitter on Friday to confirm that Moxley has been granted the trademark for the name, as you can see below.

Moxley filed the application for the trademark back in August of 2021, but it was not officially registered until March of this year. Moxley and Callihan used the tag team name during their run together on the independent scene.