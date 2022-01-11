JONAH vs. David Finley & More Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

We have a three-match lineup, including JONAH vs. David Finley, for this week’s NJPW Strong. NJPW announced the lineup on Monday for this coming weekend’s show, which will feature:

* JONAH vs David Finlay

* Brody King vs Dave Dutra

* LA Dojo (Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight) vs Stray Dog Army (Bateman & Misterioso)

You can see the full preview below.