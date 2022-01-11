wrestling / News
JONAH vs. David Finley & More Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong
We have a three-match lineup, including JONAH vs. David Finley, for this week’s NJPW Strong. NJPW announced the lineup on Monday for this coming weekend’s show, which will feature:
* JONAH vs David Finlay
* Brody King vs Dave Dutra
* LA Dojo (Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight) vs Stray Dog Army (Bateman & Misterioso)
You can see the full preview below.
NJPW STRONG Preview: JONAH vs Finlay 【NJoA】
David Finlay faces the giant JONAH on STRONG this week
After making his stunning debut at Battle in the Valley this past November, JONAH was successful in his in-ring debut, but now faces the challenge of David Finlay in our main event Saturday at 8/7c!
Main Event: JONAH vs David Finlay
When JONAH made his NJPW debut at Battle in the Valley, he was quick to instantly target both Juice Robinson and David Finlay. Declaring that FinJuice’s fun loving nature had no place in his vision for New Japan and STRONG, the Top Dog left both former tag champs laying before wrestling his first official match days later in Riverside California. After a quick and easy victory over Lucas Riley on the Detonation series, Finlay was not going to let the big man’s assault go unanswered and cleared the ring of the super heavyweight, leading to this singles contest. Can Finlay stop the Top Dog in his tracks?
2nd Match: Brody King vs Dave Dutra
Our second match of the evening will see Dave Dutra make his NJPW STRONG debut opposite Brody King. The west coast independent veteran brings with him clear strength and an impressive track record, but is it enough to compete with the pure violence of his opponent tonight in Hollywood?
1st Match LA Dojo (Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight) vs Stray Dog Army (Bateman & Misterioso)
Action kicks off tonight with Karl Fredericks and Kevin Knight taking on Stray Dog Army’s Bateman and Misterioso. Having formed last summer, NJPW STRONG’s freshest faction needs to get a signature win to kick off 2022. Yet as Kevin Knight continues to make his rise through the ranks, and with Karl Fredericks looking to make significant strides as a consistent main eventer this year, they will not give an inch to Bateman and Misterioso.
More Trending Stories
- Update On Drew McIntyre Following Reported Neck Issues
- Note On Decision For WWE To Reveal Women’s Royal Rumble Participants, Mickie James’ Involvement
- Britt Baker On When She Knew Adam Cole Would Sign With AEW, Cole’s Dedication To Wrestling Fans
- Wrestler Suffers Injury Scare During Impact Wrestling Tapings, Said To Be Okay (SPOILERS)