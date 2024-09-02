wrestling / News
Jonathan Coachman Remembers Getting Punished in WWE For Missing Show Due To Birth of Daughter
In a post on Twitter, Jonathan Coachman recalled times when he was punished for missing WWE events, including for the birth of his daughter. He noted that he was glad things have changed in the company for the better under Triple H.
He wrote: “Damn is Randy right. In my 10 years I missed ONE Monday night which was for my honeymoon. I was punished for not going to Afghanistan because my daughter was due and my wife didn’t want me to go. I also believe it’s the reason a lot of wrestlers are not here today because of the pressure to wrestle through injuries and do anything in their power to keep their positions. So glad that THAT part of the WWE has changed.”
Damn is Randy right. In my 10 years I missed ONE Monday night which was for my honeymoon. I was punished for not going to Afghanistan because my daughter was due and my wife didn’t want me to go. I also believe it’s the reason a lot of wrestlers are not here today because of the… https://t.co/e0MhsbuKHN
— The Coach (@Thecoachrules) August 31, 2024
