Jonathan Gresham and Two Others Set For TERMINUS Pro Wrestling Event
TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced three more names for their upcoming debut event on January 16 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams and Invictus Khash are the latest names to be added to the event. They join a lineup that includes Jay Lethal, JDX, Joe Keys, Daniel Garcia, Moose, Bandido, Alex Coughlin, Dante Caballero, Janai Kai, Lee Moriarty, Fred Yehi and Kiera Hogan.
Gresham, of course, is the man behind TERMINUS, along with Baron Black.
Per EVP Baron Black,
WORLD CHAMPION Jonathan Gresham WILL WRESTLE at T E R M I N U S
🎟 https://t.co/U9dytYJUsy pic.twitter.com/O6xXmnEdZX
— Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) December 13, 2021
W E L C O M E • T O • T E R M I N U S
https://t.co/iWJnv4pZHE pic.twitter.com/dwEE0H0z1Y
— G R E S H A M (@TheJonGresham) December 9, 2021
W E L C O M E • T O • T E R M I N U S
https://t.co/iWJnv4pZHE pic.twitter.com/JwGTdd7AIZ
— G R E S H A M (@TheJonGresham) December 10, 2021
