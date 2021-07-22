wrestling / News
Jordan Devlin vs. A-Kid Iron Man Match Set for Upcoming NXT UK, Tag Match Set for Next Week
– On this week’s NXT UK, it was announced that Jordan Devlin will face former NXT UK Heritage Cup champion A-Kid in a 30-minute Iron Man match. The matchup will be held at a later date to be decided.
Also announced this week, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven (Moustache Mountain) will face Symbiosis in a tag team challenge on next week’s show, which will air on Thursday, July 29 on Peacock.
