Jordynne Grace Will No Longer Wear Earrings During Her Matches

After two separate incidents in which they were ripped out of her ears, Jordynne Grace is no longer wearing earrings in her matches. During last night’s NXT Battleground, Grace’s earring got caught in Roxanne Perez’s attire and was pulled out. This tore away part of the ear as well. If this story sounds familiar, it’s because it happened on the May 23 episode TNA Impact as well.

Grace wrote: “Very sad to announce that after many years of unproblematic, diligent work, my ear piercings will now retire from in-ring action.”