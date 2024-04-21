Jordynne Grace Retains Knockouts Title At TNA Rebellion, Sami Callihan Returns

Jordynne Grace is still the TNA Knockouts Champion, retaining her title at Rebellion after a chaotic match that included Sami Callihan’s return. Grace defeated Steph De Lander at Saturday’s show in a match that saw The Good Hands and Kon interfere on De Lander’s behalf, while PCO and the returning Callihan came out to even the odds. Grace got the pinfall victory soon after.

Grace’s Knockouts Title reign now stands at 99 days, having won the championship from Trinity at TNA Hard to Kill in January.

You can see a couple of clips from the match below. Our live coverage of TNA Rebellion is here.