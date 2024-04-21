wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Retains Knockouts Title At TNA Rebellion, Sami Callihan Returns
Jordynne Grace is still the TNA Knockouts Champion, retaining her title at Rebellion after a chaotic match that included Sami Callihan’s return. Grace defeated Steph De Lander at Saturday’s show in a match that saw The Good Hands and Kon interfere on De Lander’s behalf, while PCO and the returning Callihan came out to even the odds. Grace got the pinfall victory soon after.
Grace’s Knockouts Title reign now stands at 99 days, having won the championship from Trinity at TNA Hard to Kill in January.
You can see a couple of clips from the match below. Our live coverage of TNA Rebellion is here.
.@stephdelander drops @JordynneGrace with a Suplex! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/Q3Xfh8zv0B
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
LIGHTS OUT It's @PCOisNotHuman! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/b9cMKlJ1mh
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
EVERYTHING is breaking down! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/g8TndNAVDN
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
THE DEATH MACHINE IS BACK! @TheSamiCallihan #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/glYqOcmLFt
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
