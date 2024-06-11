Jordynne Grace Says TNA’s New Regime Is ‘Pretty Much The Same’ As Old One

Jordynne Grace is happy with TNA’s current regime, noting it’s been “pretty much the same” as the previous one. Scott D’Amore was released from TNA in February, and Grace was asked in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp what it’s been like working with the new regime.

“It’s pretty much the same,” Grace said. “It’s going awesome. We have this almost full-blown partnership with WWE. Hopefully, it continues on.”

She continued, “There is not much of a change. Instead of asking Scott about something, I just ask Tommy.”

Grace faced Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground on Sunday.