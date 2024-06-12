Jordynne Grace Wants a WWE vs. TNA Worlds Collide Event

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Jordynne Grace spoke about the partnership between WWE and TNA and how she’d like to see a WWE vs. TNA Worlds Collide event. Here are highlights:

On her match with Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground: “That was a TNA Knockouts match. There is a certain way TNA Knockouts wrestle, and it’s gritty, competitive, and passionate–and the WWE audience got to witness that.”

On future matches with WWE superstars or a rematch with Perez: “I’d wrestle her 10 more times if I could. I have a bone to pick with Tatum, too, and she can definitely come to this open challenge on Friday. Whether it’s WWE or AAA or Stardom or MLW, anybody is welcome in TNA.”

On the WWE-TNA partnership: “My pie-in-the-sky dream is to have a Worlds Collide pay-per-view. That’s something everybody–wrestlers and fans–would want to see.”