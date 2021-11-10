Jordynne Grace’s Dog Accidentally Given To Someone Else, She Eventually Got It Back

Jordynne Grace revealed on Twitter yesterday that she took her dog Bernie to PetSmart for a grooming. However, she nearly lost the pooch when the groomers gave him to somebody else. Luckily, they were able to contact the people they gave Bernie to and were able to get her back to Grace.

She wrote: “I am in complete shock right now. @PetSmart groomers GAVE OUR F*CKING DOG TO SOMEONE ELSE.

Update: they found/called the lady who took her and she’s on the way back. Literally too relieved to be angry anymore.”

Later, a fan asked how the mix-up happened and Grace said that they would not let her talk to the person responsible, so she didn’t know.

I am in complete shock right now. @PetSmart groomers GAVE OUR FUCKING DOG TO SOMEONE ELSE — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) November 9, 2021

Update: they found/called the lady who took her and she’s on the way back.

Literally too relieved to be angry anymore 😩😩😩 — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) November 10, 2021

I have no idea, they wouldn’t let me talk to her 😐 https://t.co/CXVXgBrZYe — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) November 10, 2021

We usually go to bubble puppies but they have a long wait right now. This was our first time using petsmart — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) November 10, 2021