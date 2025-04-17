Josh Alexander Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite, Allies With Don Callis Family

Josh Alexander made his AEW debut on this week’s Dynamite and appeared to ally with the Don Callis Family. Alexander appeared on Wednesday’s show as the wild card opponent for Hangman Page. Alexander ultimately lost the match and afterward Page went face to face with Kyle Fletcher, who he will face in the semifinals.

Don Callis then whispered something to Alexander, who attacked Page from behind.

Tony Khan has confirmed that Alexander is All Elite, as you can see below:

It’s official: @Walking_Weapon is ALL ELITE! Don’t miss Josh Alexander’s AEW debut vs Hangman Page tonight in the @owen_foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal,

live on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Spring BreakThru right NOW! pic.twitter.com/8TzgNIp97c — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 17, 2025

JOSH ALEXANDER IS THE WILD CARD! He faces Hangman Adam Page RIGHT NOW in the #OwenHartCup! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX@Walking_Weapon | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/EERjFcgFk9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2025

Hangman flies over the crowd to take down Josh Alexander! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX@Walking_Weapon | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/qtL6Brurhu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2025

Innovative offense from Josh Alexander against Hangman Adam Page! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX@Walking_Weapon | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/jVKL4cAxIk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2025