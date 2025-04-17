wrestling / News

Josh Alexander Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite, Allies With Don Callis Family

April 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Alexander AEW Dynamite 4-16-25 Image Credit: AEW

Josh Alexander made his AEW debut on this week’s Dynamite and appeared to ally with the Don Callis Family. Alexander appeared on Wednesday’s show as the wild card opponent for Hangman Page. Alexander ultimately lost the match and afterward Page went face to face with Kyle Fletcher, who he will face in the semifinals.

Don Callis then whispered something to Alexander, who attacked Page from behind.

Tony Khan has confirmed that Alexander is All Elite, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Josh Alexander, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading