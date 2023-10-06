Josh Alexander Weighs In On His PWI 500 Ranking, Says It’s Good Recognition For Impact

Josh Alexander ranked #9 in the 2023 PWI 500, and he recently shared his thoughts on the ranking. Alexander spoke with WhatCulture recently, and during the conversation he talked about how his ranking helps Impact get more recognition.

“I mean, my inner child that collected those magazines and discovered pro wrestlers by reading those lists,” he said (per Fightful). “I didn’t know who Akuta Hadaka was when I picked up my first PWI magazine, but I was like, ‘This guy’s ranked pretty high, I’m gonna check him out.’ Then I check him out, this guy’s amazing, you know what I mean?”

Alexander continued, “I discovered so many wrestlers just by reading those lists over the years and now for me to number nine, I know that there’s fans out there that are going to read through this list and they might not know who I am. They might not tune into IMPACT Wrestling, but now they might tune in just to see what I’m about and they’ll see what everybody else on the roster is about. I think we’ve been all knocking it out of the park as a locker room, so I think it’s a great way to get recognition on not just myself, but the company as a whole.”