Josh Alexander Set To Debut For House of Glory Next Month

House of Glory has announced that Impact star Josh Alexander will debut at their ‘Brace for Impact’ event next month. It happens on January 6 in New York City.

Josh Alexander Comes to HOG Brace For Impact January 6th in NYC

House of Glory returns to the NYC Arena on Saturday night January 6th with Brace For Impact. HOG officials have just announced Impact star and two-time world champion Josh Alexander will make his House of Glory debut.

Brace for Impact will stream live on the Premier Streaming Network.

Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net

The Canadian superstar is one of the best wrestlers in the world and looking to make an impact in House of Glory. Nicknamed the Walking Weapon, his strong style has defeated some of the biggest stars today. Making his HOG debut, he is looking to challenge the best the company can offer.

Who will he face at Brace For Impact? Stay tuned to HOG social media channels to find out.

Also signed so far to appear;

-HOG Tag Team Champions The Mane Event

-HOG Crown Jewel Champion Carlos Ramirez

-HOG Women’s Champion Ultra Violette

-HOG Cruiserweight Champion Nolo Kitano

-Ca$hflow Ken Broadway

Do not miss out on purchasing tickets now at HOGWrestling.net and be there Saturday January 6th. After an amazing 2023, HOG promises to start 2024 on fire.