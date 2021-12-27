wrestling / News

Josh Matthews Hypes His New Limited Edition Micro Brawler

December 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Mathews GFW Impact

Josh Matthews has hit the Micro Brawler lineup, and buying one will get you a Zoom chat with the man himself. Pro Wrestling Tees and Impact Wrestling have released a limited edition Micro Brawler for Josh Mathews that you can get here.

In order to promote it, Matthews took to Twitter and noted that those who buy one and send him a proof of purchase will get a Zoom chat with him:

