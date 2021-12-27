wrestling / News
Josh Matthews Hypes His New Limited Edition Micro Brawler
December 27, 2021 | Posted by
Josh Matthews has hit the Micro Brawler lineup, and buying one will get you a Zoom chat with the man himself. Pro Wrestling Tees and Impact Wrestling have released a limited edition Micro Brawler for Josh Mathews that you can get here.
In order to promote it, Matthews took to Twitter and noted that those who buy one and send him a proof of purchase will get a Zoom chat with him:
I have a Micro-Brawler! Order & I’ll be setting up @Zoom calls as a thank you!
Available Now https://t.co/aa7yWhW9R2 pic.twitter.com/jKXHbSAGym
— Josh Mathews (@realjoshmathews) December 27, 2021
