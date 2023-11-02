wrestling / News

Various News: Mariah May Photobook Available For Pre-Order, Jumping Bomb Angels Set For The Gathering 5

November 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mariah May Image Credit: STARDOM

– STARDOM alumna Mariah May has announced that her new photobook is available for pre-order. May, who exited the company at the end of September, posted to Twitter to announce the pre-sales are open for the book as you can see below.

The book is called The Glamour – Mariah May and is described as follows:

We are excited to bring to you a stunning collection of images of Mariah May in this brand new book.

With over 50 Portraits you are sure to fall in love with this luxurious collection.

An A4 soft cover this book is bound to be a collectors item you don’t want to miss

All Pre sale orders will receive a special 10×8 print, and you will be in for a CHANCE TO WIN one of four signed Ace Playing Cards as used in the shoot!

Get your order in quick to be sure you get these bonuses

– The Jumping Bomb Angels are reuniting for a convention appearance at The Gathering 5. T-Mart Promotions announced that Itsuki Yamazaki & Noriyo Tateno, the former WWF Women’s Tag Team Champions, will be making their first convention appearance together at the August 1st – 4th, 2024 event.

The full announcement (per PWInsider) is below:

The Gathering 5

The Final Chapter

August 1st – 4th

Hilton University Place

Charlotte North Carolina

Super Rare Guest comes to the Hilton

Making first convention appearance anywhere ever together.

Former WWF Women’s Tag Team Champions

The Jumping Bomb Angels

Itsuki Yamazaki & Noriyo Tateno

This will be Noriyo first appearance as she is coming all the way from Japan to be at this event.

Get your VIP’s now at www.tmartpromotions.com!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jumping Bomb Angels, Mariah May, The Gathering 5, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading