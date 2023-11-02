Various News: Mariah May Photobook Available For Pre-Order, Jumping Bomb Angels Set For The Gathering 5

– STARDOM alumna Mariah May has announced that her new photobook is available for pre-order. May, who exited the company at the end of September, posted to Twitter to announce the pre-sales are open for the book as you can see below.

The book is called The Glamour – Mariah May and is described as follows:

We are excited to bring to you a stunning collection of images of Mariah May in this brand new book. With over 50 Portraits you are sure to fall in love with this luxurious collection. An A4 soft cover this book is bound to be a collectors item you don’t want to miss All Pre sale orders will receive a special 10×8 print, and you will be in for a CHANCE TO WIN one of four signed Ace Playing Cards as used in the shoot! Get your order in quick to be sure you get these bonuses

The Glamour: Volume I 💋 Pre-order my first ever photo book by Portrait of a Wrestler 🤍https://t.co/goIkkYV8cX pic.twitter.com/DoTvcHEx8E — Mariah May ♡ マライア・メイ (@MariahMayx) November 1, 2023

– The Jumping Bomb Angels are reuniting for a convention appearance at The Gathering 5. T-Mart Promotions announced that Itsuki Yamazaki & Noriyo Tateno, the former WWF Women’s Tag Team Champions, will be making their first convention appearance together at the August 1st – 4th, 2024 event.

The full announcement (per PWInsider) is below: