Jungle Boy Says He Had a Plan to Do a Wrestling Spot With His Father Luke Perry
– AEW’s Jungle Boy has revealed that he and his father, the late Luke Perry, had a plan to do a spot in the ring at some point. Speaking on the latest Talk is Jericho, Jungle Boy (aka Jack Perry) said that he and his father, a noted wrestling fan, always wanted to do a table spot.
“I think I told you this, but we were always going to do something together, him and I, some sort [of wrestling spot],” Jungle Boy said. “Yeah, I mean the plan was always at some point he was going through a table somewhere. But the thing was, we both knew that’s kind of really a one-shot thing, and I wasn’t going to do that at some little show in California. But that was always the plan.”
Luke Perry passed away in March at the age of fifty-two. Jungle Boy said that his father was very proud when he signed with AEW and said not being able to eventually do the spot in the ring is “heartbreaking.”
