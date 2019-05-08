Jungle Boy Says He Had a Plan to Do a Wrestling Spot With His Father Luke Perry

– AEW’s Jungle Boy has revealed that he and his father, the late Luke Perry, had a plan to do a spot in the ring at some point. Speaking on the latest Talk is Jericho, Jungle Boy (aka Jack Perry) said that he and his father, a noted wrestling fan, always wanted to do a table spot.

“I think I told you this, but we were always going to do something together, him and I, some sort [of wrestling spot],” Jungle Boy said. “Yeah, I mean the plan was always at some point he was going through a table somewhere. But the thing was, we both knew that’s kind of really a one-shot thing, and I wasn’t going to do that at some little show in California. But that was always the plan.”

Luke Perry passed away in March at the age of fifty-two. Jungle Boy said that his father was very proud when he signed with AEW and said not being able to eventually do the spot in the ring is “heartbreaking.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talk is Jericho With with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.