Juventud Guerrera Dedicates His AEW Dynamite Match To Eddie Guerrero

Juventud Guerrera is set to make his return to TNT next week, as the Lucha Libre legend and former WCW Cruiserweight Champion will go one on one with Chris Jericho in Chapter 3 of The 5 Labours of Jericho.

Guerrera took to Twitter to thank Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, and others for the opportunity, while also noting that he would be dedicating the m catch to the late Eddie Guerrero.

"Thank you my Fans my family my fiends this is for you !!! I say it before i dedícate this match to #EddyGuerrero y toda la gente que me ha apoyado siempre!!!" Guerrera wrote.

Guerrera wrestled in WCW from 1996 to 2000 and was a part of the Latino World Order faction alongside Guerrero in 1998.