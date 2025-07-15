Kamille Reportedly Files Trademark for ‘The Cat 5’

– Fightful has discovered a new trademark filing for AEW wrestler and former NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille. Tuesday, July 15, Kamille reportedly filed a trademark for the term “The Cat 5” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).

The trademark filing by Kamille for The Cat 5 was done under entertainment services with the following description:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

As noted, Kamille has not appeared on AEW programming since she was attacked backstage in November. It was recently announced that she’s part of the cast of the new American Gladiators series that’s in the works for Prime Video, which will be hosted by WWE’s The Miz. AEW star Wardlow is also part of the reboot’s lineup of new Gladiators.

It’s unknown when Kamille will be returning to AEW programming.