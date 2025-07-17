Karl Fredericks Recalls Making Theme Songs For NJPW STRONG

Karl Fredericks recently looked back at his time in NJPW and making theme songs to be used on NJPW STRONG. Fredericks was part of the NJPW brand before he came to WWE, where he worked as Eddy Thorpe. During an interview with B4 The Bell he talked about maklng his own theme and NJPW paying him to do the same for other talent.

“I made my own theme music for New Japan,” Fredericks said (per Fightful). “My last little six months or so there, they were actually paying me to make theme music for STRONG. So when indie guys would come in on STRONG. I made Clark’s theme music.”

He continued, “I had a song made that I wanted to use there [in NXT], but they wouldn’t let me, and they were telling me, ‘Oh, they can’t do it’ but I know the law. The laws to all that… You actually can.”

Fredericks exited WWE in May.