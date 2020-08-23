wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Becomes NXT Champion at Takeover XXX (Pics, Video)
Keith Lee’s title reign didn’t last long, as NXT’s newest monster became the NXT Champion at Takeover XXX. Karrion Kross defeated Lee to win the title and prolong his winning streak with a Doomsday Saito suplex off the top. Keith Lee’s reign ends at only 52 days (45 recognized by WWE) as he previously defeated Adam Cole on July 8 at NXT Great American Bash.
You can find our full report here.
Embrace the fear. ❌#NXTTakeOver @Lady_Scarlett13 @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/s8vTQm9zRr
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2020
𝕯𝖔𝖔𝖒𝖘𝖉𝖆𝖞 is upon us. #NXTTakeOver @Lady_Scarlett13 @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/bjzMMgXffK
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 23, 2020
The superhero we need and deserve. #NXTTakeOver @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/R9NUram4MW
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
h i p e t e #NXTTakeOver @RealKeithLee @WWEKarrionKross @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/PyXngLYLj1
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2020
BASK. #NXTTakeOver @RealKeithLee @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/W1yW2MQX6A
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 23, 2020
.@RealKeithLee KICKS OUT, and @WWEKarrionKross is NOT happy about it… to say the least. 😡#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/quq4NwNi4k
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2020
With the #NXTChampionship on the line, @WWEKarrionKross is DETERMINED to dethrone @RealKeithLee at #NXTTakeOver: XXX! pic.twitter.com/RrCLcR6Lzk
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
There's still fight in him. 💪🏿#NXTTakeOver @RealKeithLee @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/NisSyJnt8X
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
Tick Tock. It's time for a NEW CHAMPION. ⌛@WWEKarrionKross defeats @RealKeithLee to win the #NXTTitle! #NXTTakeOver #AndNew @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/hHWxaqeP8X
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖊𝖓𝖉 𝖎𝖘 𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖊. ❌⌛💀#NXTTakeOver #AndNew @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/LyITclYqCL
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2020
Welcome to 𝔡𝔬𝔬𝔪𝔰𝔡𝔞𝔶. 𝔉𝔞𝔩𝔩 𝔞𝔫𝔡 𝔓𝔯𝔞𝔶. 💀⌛❌#NXTTakeOver #AndNew @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/RPEtzICO5t
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
#WWENXT is now in the hands of the #KrossCult. 🔥#NXTTakeOver @Lady_Scarlett13 @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/quj0K88NI5
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2020
