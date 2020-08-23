wrestling / News

Karrion Kross Becomes NXT Champion at Takeover XXX (Pics, Video)

August 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Karrion Kross NXT Takeover XXX

Keith Lee’s title reign didn’t last long, as NXT’s newest monster became the NXT Champion at Takeover XXX. Karrion Kross defeated Lee to win the title and prolong his winning streak with a Doomsday Saito suplex off the top. Keith Lee’s reign ends at only 52 days (45 recognized by WWE) as he previously defeated Adam Cole on July 8 at NXT Great American Bash.

