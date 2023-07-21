Karrion Kross On Changing Up His Look For Movie Role Before WWE Return

Karrion Kross returned to WWE with a lot more hair, and he talked about reqrowing his hair for a film role before he came back. Kross was a guest on Bobby Fish’s Undisputed Podcast and discussed how he loved his original bald look, but that once he was released from WWE he was offered a role that would require him to grow this hair out.

“I was so married to this character presentation,” Kross said of his bald look (per Wrestling Inc). “I was very big into Bronson‘ at the time with Tom Hardy and I was drawing a lot of energy out of that as well.”

He continued, “Once I got released, I actually got offered to do a film, which, unfortunately, because of just coming out of the economy under COVID and stuff like that, it kept getting put off, and off, and off. I had the lead role in something that looked like a sure thing. And they asked me, ‘For the character, would you be able to grow your hair out for this?’ I was like, ‘You’re paying me to grow my hair? Absolutely.’ I wound up keeping my hair because the goalpost for when we were going to do the film kept getting pushed back and I just let it grow.”