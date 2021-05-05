WWE News: Karrion Kross Deals With Multiple Potential Challengers, Sarray vs. Zayda Ramier Clip

– Karrion Kross found himself dealing with multiple contenders for his NXT Championship on tonight’s NXT. You can see a clip below from tonight’s show, which saw Kross confronted by Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, and Finn Balor. All three men made cases for being the next challenger to Kross’ title and a brawl broke out, started by Balor. Kross fought off all four men but was then blindsided by Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory, who softened him up before Theory’s match next week:

– WWE posted the following clip from Sarray’s win over Zayda Remier: