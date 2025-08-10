More On Karrion Kross & Scarlett’s WWE Exits, Whether It’s a Work

Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s contracts with WWE are expired, and a new report says the matter doesn’t appear to be a work. As noted earlier today, the two were moved to the WWE alumni section after their contracts expired on Sunday. Fightful Select reports that unless WWE has taken measures that they haven’t previously done regarding exits from the company, the situation appears to be legitimate.

As has been noted, Kross and Scarlett told people in the past few months that their contracts were expiring on August 10th and they, along with the also-noted Ashante The Adonis, were moved to the WWE.com alumni section. All three have also been moved from the internal rosters. There appear to be no other exits today. As had been reported last week, the two were originally scheduled to travel to Raw but the company changed directions on that and the show featured no mention of Kross acknowledging that he was wrong about Sami Zayn after losing his match to the latter at SummerSlam.

The site notes that according to sources, Kross and Scarlett are likely to address the matter in the next couple of days.

It had been reported that Kross was offered a contract, though Fightful has not confirmed that and never reported it (it was reported on the WOR). The two claimed to people in the business that there was no notice of contract expiration as is usually the case. Several people on the roster expressed surprise to the site that things came down to the wire as that had been changing. Kross and Scarlett both claimed they did not have contracts and if they are working the situation, they are working a lot of the wrestlers, agents, and others in the business. Sources among WWE talent and creative say they have been told that as of now, the exit is real and many in the company have been notified of their exits.

The outlet makes it clear that, as is always the case, there is obviously the possibility that the matter is a work even though the situation does not appear to be by any indication. If that is the case then Scarlett, Kross and WWE executives are all in on it, and the creative team and talent are being worked. Several wrestling companies are not sure if they can or should reach out to the couple, as they are not 100% on whether the matter is legitimate.

The site also reached out to other companies about Kross and Scarlett’s possible work outside of WWE assuming their contracts have expired and a new deal was not reached. TNA, where Kross had a very contentious exit in 2019, has no ill will toward Kross and the regime has entirely changed from that point. It’s not clear of TNA’s working relationship with WWE would affect that.

Kross and Scarlett worked in AAA before WWE and again, though WWE’s acquisition of AAA would obviously potentially have an effect on whether he could work there.

Kross has previously worked for independent promotions like Bloodsport, and has GCW connections. He also worked for NJPW after his first WWE exit, and had runs in MLW in 2020 and 2022. MLW higher-ups told the site they imagined the WWE contract situation was a work, but that if it isn’t the two will not be out of work for very long.