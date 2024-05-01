– During last night’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’, the New Catch Club caused a distraction to AOP, causing them to lose their tag team title bout against Axiom and Nathan Frazer. After the show, Karrion Kross delivered a message to Pete Dunne in a new WWE Digital Exclusive video. Below are some highlights:

Karrion Kross’ message to Pete Dunne: “Wow, Pete Dunne, what a smart guy you are. Outsmarted us, outsmarted everybody in the WWE Universe who show up by surprise. You think you screwed us over tonight? Nah, man. See, you don’t understand. We could have kept these guys down here. You just helped elevate them up the ladder. And you know what winds up happening to guys like us, as in me and you? They take these guys, and they put them in our spots, and

then you’re out of a job one day. We? We could have set the tone down here, but you wanted to, aw — Let me tell you something, Pete, let’s get real. You’re one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. But what happened Monday night? You got drafted online. Not even a single mention on tv. How did that feel? Cuz I know that beating on SmackDown hurt. I know it hurt, but that had to hurt you more than anything. And you know what? I know what it’s like to be shafted in this place for the next shiny new toy. You just shafted yourself tonight!”

Kross on Tyler Bate: “And Tyler Bate, brother, I don’t know you, and you don’t know me, but I know exactly where you’re gonna be on Friday. And let me tell you something. It’s not gonna be good for you. You should have just took your beating and walked. You made a left last Friday when you should have made a right. Everybody catches a beating. What we’re gonna do to you. *Laughs* Tick tock!”