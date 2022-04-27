wrestling / News
Kay Lee Ray Gets New Name on WWE NXT
April 26, 2022 | Posted by
Kay Lee Ray is now Alba Fyre, as she revealed on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The former NXT UK Women’s Champion appeared in a vignette on tonight’s show, talking about how she must resurrect her past and how the fire is a catalyst. Her new name was trhen revealed.
Ray is the latest NXT star to be renamed alongside Katana Chance (Kacy Catanzaro), Cruz Del Torio (Raul Mendoza), Gunther (WALTER, now on Smackdown), Butch (Pete Dunne, now on Smackdown), Ludwig Kaiser (Marcel Barthel, now on Smackdown) and others.
"To understand me now, I have to resurrect my past." #WWENXT #AlbaFyre pic.twitter.com/SdzzlP7Z9R
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 27, 2022
